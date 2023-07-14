Dividend Income Update June 2023
Summary
- The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.
- Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip.
- Dividends don’t lie. It’s real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved.
No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream.
Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that half of 2023 is in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my June 2023 dividend income.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|06/01/2023
|AFL
|Aflac Incorporated
|$163.32
|06/01/2023
|GWW
|W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|$26.16
|06/06/2023
|SO
|The Southern Company
|$119.68
|06/06/2023
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|$92.90
|06/06/2023
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries
|$87.43
|06/07/2023
|ADM
|Archer-Daniels-Midland
|$84.00
|06/08/2023
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp.
|$11.33
|06/08/2023
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|$4.33
|06/09/2023
|YUM
|YUM Brands Inc.
|$35.88
|06/09/2023
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|$25.27
|06/09/2023
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|$43.40
|06/12/2023
|MMM
|3M Co.
|$39.40
|06/13/2023
|EMBC
|Embecta Corp.
|$0.60
|06/15/2023
|ED
|Consolidated Edison
|$67.75
|06/15/2023
|DOV
|Dover Corp.
|$23.34
|06/15/2023
|UL
|Unilever Plc
|$9.48
|06/16/2023
|VTRS
|Viatris Inc.
|$9.87
|06/20/2023
|MCD
|McDonald's Corp.
|$50.77
|06/20/2023
|VFC
|V.F. Corp.
|$23.53
|06/20/2023
|KTB
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|$3.84
|06/23/2023
|BP
|BP Plc
|$682.01
|06/29/2023
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price Group
|$6.16
|06/29/2023
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|$58.09
|06/30/2023
|ALLE
|Allegion Plc
|$12.60
|06/30/2023
|PEP
|PepsiCo Inc.
|$44.63
|06/30/2023
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc.
|$23.66
|06/30/2023
|TT
|Trane Technologies
|$66.75
|06/30/2023
|BDX
|Becton Dickinson & Co.
|$21.00
|06/30/2023
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Co.
|$79.95
|Total:
|$1,917.13
Dividends don’t lie. It’s real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I’m excited to see what the second half of 2022 will bring.
All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year’s Eve! In other words, I’ll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the “experts” worry about what might happen.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your June dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above
