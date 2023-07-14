Dividend Income Update June 2023

marchmeena29

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.

No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream.

Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that half of 2023 is in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my June 2023 dividend income.

Date Symbol Description Amount 06/01/2023 AFL Aflac Incorporated $163.32 06/01/2023 GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. $26.16 06/06/2023 SO The Southern Company $119.68 06/06/2023 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $92.90 06/06/2023 LYB LyondellBasell Industries $87.43 06/07/2023 ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland $84.00 06/08/2023 MSFT Microsoft Corp. $11.33 06/08/2023 AMGN Amgen Inc. $4.33 06/09/2023 YUM YUM Brands Inc. $35.88 06/09/2023 PFE Pfizer Inc. $25.27 06/09/2023 EMR Emerson Electric Co. $43.40 06/12/2023 MMM 3M Co. $39.40 06/13/2023 EMBC Embecta Corp. $0.60 06/15/2023 ED Consolidated Edison $67.75 06/15/2023 DOV Dover Corp. $23.34 06/15/2023 UL Unilever Plc $9.48 06/16/2023 VTRS Viatris Inc. $9.87 06/20/2023 MCD McDonald's Corp. $50.77 06/20/2023 VFC V.F. Corp. $23.53 06/20/2023 KTB Kontoor Brands Inc. $3.84 06/23/2023 BP BP Plc $682.01 06/29/2023 TROW T. Rowe Price Group $6.16 06/29/2023 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc. $58.09 06/30/2023 ALLE Allegion Plc $12.60 06/30/2023 PEP PepsiCo Inc. $44.63 06/30/2023 AVGO Broadcom Inc. $23.66 06/30/2023 TT Trane Technologies $66.75 06/30/2023 BDX Becton Dickinson & Co. $21.00 06/30/2023 KHC Kraft Heinz Co. $79.95 Total: $1,917.13 Click to enlarge

Dividends don’t lie. It’s real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I’m excited to see what the second half of 2022 will bring.

All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year’s Eve! In other words, I’ll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the “experts” worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your June dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

