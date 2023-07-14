Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

7 Reasons We End Up With Loser Stocks, What To Do About It

Jul. 14, 2023 10:01 PM ET1 Comment
The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.28K Followers

Summary

  • The market goes up and down all the time, because of recessions, geopolitical tensions, interest rate changes, poor corporate earnings, financial crisis, investor pessimism, etc.
  • Another mistake that makes a loser stock more painful is investing massively in a single stock, thus granting it a lot of weight in your portfolio.
  • If a company is trending like the sector and the reasons why you bought it initially are still valid, think about how long it might take for the sector to bounce back and whether you are willing to wait.

Piggy bank in pieces

PM Images

So, you have stocks in your portfolio whose value has dropped. It happens to all of us. No sense beating yourself up about it. This does not mean that it’s OK to ignore them. What you must do is find out why

This article was written by

The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.28K Followers
My name is Mike and I’m the author of The Dividend Guy Blog & The Dividend Monk along with the owner and portfolio manager here at Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR). I earned my bachelor degree in finance-marketing, own a CFP title along with an MBA in financial services. Besides being a passionate investor, I’m also happily married with three beautiful children. I started my online venture to educate people about investing and to be able to spend more time with my family. I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life. In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites. You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Yesterday, 10:51 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (998)
That was really a great article. You hit the nail on the head with your thoughts. It would be hard to disagree with any of your ideas. I think sometimes it is harder to do what you know is right, but that’s why we aren’t perfect. I have about 110 to 125 positions at any time. When I buy something I get goosebumps sometimes with the anticipation of hitting a home run, always thinking that I bought a never sell, but as you know that’s not the way it works most of the times. I do have a unwritten system that I do stand by. I stay invested mostly at 100%. I do that by swapping if I see another position GENERALLY in the same sector that has a larger COVERED dividend and I feel that is a better long term quality position. I buy several sectors in quantity- Reit’s, Energy, Infrastructure, BCD’s, Pharmaceuticals, Utilities, Communications. I also love Technology but will generally buy thru CEF’s because I am not tech savvy, plus they pay 💰 big dividends and the individual positions don’t. I also am a strong believer in CEF’s and have some 40 + positions. If I had one thing that I would contribute to my success it would be to follow the great authors on Seeking Alpha. Every day you get to read many ideas, you only have to choose the positions that meet your needs. I don’t generally write this much but I had an exceptional week and this article just hit home with me. Life is Good 👍-Dennis
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.