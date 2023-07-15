BDC Weekly Review: Investors Are Worried About Private Credit

Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on June 25.

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of July.

Market Action

BDCs had a good week to open July. The sector rose about 1% while most other income sectors fell. This broader weakness was due to the labor market remaining too strong for comfort for the Fed. BDCs continue to benefit from high short-term rates and a decent macro backdrop.

BDCs have now returned around 3% from the start of 2022 - a very good result in a very tough market period.

Systematic Income

The average valuation has once again crept up to 97% - not far from the historic average.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

There have been a number of recent articles about BDCs and, more broadly, private credit or direct lending, in the popular press which expressed a certain amount of concern about this asset class.

There are two main concerns about private credit. One is that private credit is a type of shadow banking and if there are problems they will spill over into the broader market much like what happened during the GFC.

Shadow banking is a term that's often carted out to frighten investors. The reality is that the term shadow banking is somewhat misused when applied to the direct lending that BDCs do. Shadow banking originally came into use during the GFC to refer to off-balance sheet bank financing arrangements such as the ABCP (asset backed commercial paper) conduits which borrowed short-term funds to invest in longer-term assets. This was very attractive for the banks as they did not utilize any balance sheet on this business.

As the crisis developed, these entities were no longer able to roll over their financing. At this point these previously off balance assets came back onto the balance sheet of the banks. This was very bad news for the banks (and markets) as they were now obviously responsible for the risk of these assets in the absence of short-term financing. Given banks were already highly leveraged going into the GFC, this pushed their leverage even further and did so for pretty low-quality assets.

There are few parallels with this toxic shadow banking with the direct lending by the BDCs. For one, BDCs are financed by both longer-term and short-term debt. Two, BDC leverage is very low in comparison to bank leverage. Three, to state the obvious, BDCs are not banks. Recently we saw failures of three banks with total assets of around $500bn (SVB, Signature, First Republic) which was a tough, but fleeting, period for markets.

The total BDC sector is not far from $200bn and a failure of a BDC has no direct carryover to Main Street in the sense of household deposit concerns. So we are talking about a much smaller lending sector with a smaller reliance on short-term debt with basically no connection to Main Street.

The second concern that has been voiced about private credit is that private credit markets are large and have grown very quickly. The recent back-up in interest rates has sharply raised the cost of loans which has significantly pressured borrower interest coverage. Defaults are likely to move higher and large losses in this sector could spill over into public markets.

The private credit market has indeed grown very quickly and is now larger than the US high yield and loan markets.

FT

The key concern is that the recent back-up in interest rates has crushed borrowers who are now on the hook for double-digit levels of interest expense.

FT

UBS is predicting a default rate that will spike to 9-10% next year as a result of rockbottom interest coverage and a slowing economy. That sounds pretty scary however a default rate of 10% means a total return (outside of unrealized depreciation) of more than 5% for the sector over the year.

Let's also have a look at the two worst years for credit markets since 2005 in terms of credit losses (MM Debt here stands for middle-market debt i.e. BDC lending). Both of these years happened during recessions - the first during the GFC and the second during the COVID period.

Systematic Income

The first thing to notice is that overall, losses were unusually high relative to historic averages (realized losses for BDCs average a bit over 1% per year) however they were not all that scary. The worst year of the two for middle-market debt of 6.9% is a bit more than half of the net income currently generated by BDCs).

FRED

The other thing that's important to point out is that the current elevated level of short-term rates is not unprecedented. Short-term rates were higher than today in 2006-2007.

What's also interesting is that over the entire 2009 - the year that middle-market losses peaked - short-term rates were near zero as the Fed started to cut the policy rate in mid-2007. All of this suggests that even if we see a recession as bad as the GFC one (something which few if any serious analysts expect) losses are unlikely to be particularly elevated. Furthermore, it's not so much the level of interest rates that will drive losses but the broader macro picture that's important.

Overall, it does appear that these two concerns are overblown. That said, investors need to keep a couple of things in mind. One, we could easily see significant volatility in BDC prices. This is why it's important to keep an eye on valuations for individual holdings as well as the broader sector. And two, it's important to tilt to more resilient BDCs as we approach a potential recession as averages can hide wide disparity in performance.

Market Commentary

BDC Owl Rock has changed its ticker and name to OBDC and Blue Owl Capital Corp. The idea is to unite the disparate names under a single Blue Owl brand. The name of the adviser will also change to Blue Owl Credit Advisors. This all makes and it's pretty much how other credit managers do things so it's a wonder they hadn't done it earlier or originally.

Stance And Takeaways

The latest change to our BDC allocations was to rotate from BXSL to ARCC. This was done due to the BXSL valuation rising above that of ARCC which we didn't view as justified. So far, the valuation differential has retraced by around 6% in our favor. The chart below shows the valuation differential (ARCC less BXSL) with the red line showing the date of our rotation from BXSL to ARCC.

Systematic Income

The differential has converged and now reversed with ARCC ahead by about 1% (103% to 102$). This convergence happened on both ends as ARCC valuation rose while BXSL valuation fell. If this trend continues, we will consider moving back to BXSL as it has a number of attractive features.

Systematic Income

Another recent rotation from CGBD to OCSL has also moved in our favor by about 3%. The higher-quality portfolio of OCSL is likely to remain resilient over the coming quarters.