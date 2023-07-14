Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Autonomous Taxis May Have The Most Impact On GDP Of Any Innovation In History

Jul. 14, 2023 10:40 PM ETARKQ, DRIV, KARS, BATT, IDRV, LIT, CARZ, FDRV
ARK Investment Management profile picture
ARK Investment Management
Summary

  Autonomous vehicles could be one of the most productive innovations of all time, impacting global gross domestic product (GDP) by approximately 20% over the next decade.
  • Weighing the potential positive economic impacts of autonomous taxis against the potential negative economic impacts, ARK estimates that net GDP gains could approach $26 trillion by 2030.
  • In addition, ARK’s research suggests that electric vehicles will dominate autonomous travel, thanks to lower operating costs and prices as they resync in line with Wright’s Law.

Futuristic Concept: Handsome Stylish Japanese Businessman in Glasses Reading Notebook and Watching News on Augmented Reality Screen while Sitting in a Autonomous Self-Driving Zero-Emissions Car.

gorodenkoff

By Tasha Keeney, CFA, Director of Investment Analysis & Institutional Strategies

Autonomous vehicles could be one of the most productive innovations of all time, impacting global gross domestic product (GDP) by approximately 20% over the next decade, according to ARK’s estimates shown below.

