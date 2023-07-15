Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Preferreds Weekly Review: Preferreds Vs. Fund Considerations

Jul. 15, 2023 3:00 PM ETAAIC, AAIC.PB, AAIC.PC, AAIN, AIC, JBBB, NLY, NLY.PF, NLY.PG, NLY.PI, SAJ, SAR, SAT, SAY, SAZ, SPNT, SPNT.PB3 Comments
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the first week of July and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferreds were down on the week as higher Treasury yields took their toll.
  • We discuss some of the differences between preferreds and funds with a case study of floating-rate NLY.PF and JBBB.
  • And highlight some of our recent rotations.
Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on July 9.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAY, AAIN, NLY.PF, NLY.PI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

B
BDog
Today, 4:30 PM
Premium
Comments (233)
why not SAZ at 8.50%?? I own both SAY and SAZ, and a little SAR
A
Adamccz33
Today, 4:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (49)
I'd like to see more analysis on regional bank or Life insurance preferreds. TCBI, FHN, LNC, KEY, HBAN, Regions. TCBI yields nearly 8% and is protected by the common dividend and a good underlying business. FHN has very high CET1 ratio and can capitalize on the current environment.
W
Wilson5555
Today, 3:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (194)
Good article. Question: why did you switch into SAY instead of SAZ?
