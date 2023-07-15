Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Procter & Gamble: Easing Inflation Is A Notable Headwind

Jul. 15, 2023 1:09 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Procter & Gamble has been a great defensive consumer staples company, but now is not the right time to jump in yet.
  • The rapidly declining inflation should be a major headwind, as it put pressure on price increases and impacts growth.
  • The company's current valuation is pretty expensive, especially when considering its growth rate of just single digits.
  • The unfavorable backdrop will likely limit the company's potential upside in the near term, therefore, I believe it is a hold for now.

Fridges at supermarket

Hitra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is one of the best defensive companies in the market with great returns, solid dividends, and low volatility. While its fundamentals are strong, the macro backdrop is not favoring the economy. It should see

I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

