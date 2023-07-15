Hitra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is one of the best defensive companies in the market with great returns, solid dividends, and low volatility. While its fundamentals are strong, the macro backdrop is not favoring the economy. It should see some headwinds in the near term as the declining inflation will likely weigh meaningfully on pricing, which has been the major source of growth in the past year. The company's current valuation has also become quite elevated, which makes its potential upside much less appealing.

What's To Like About P&G?

Procter & Gamble is one of the world's largest consumer staples companies that operate in different segments such as baby care, oral care, home care, and more. The Ohio-based company currently owns multiple leading global brands including Gillette, Pampers, OLAY, and Pantene. The strong branding, diversified revenue stream, and non-discretionary product nature provide them with outstanding resilience. For instance, revenue continued to grow even during the great financial crisis and the COVID pandemic.

Procter & Gamble is also one of the only 45 dividend kings (companies that increased their dividends for at least 50 years in a row) in the US market. As shown in the chart below, the company has grown its dividend for 67 consecutive years, which is beyond impressive. The great resiliency and reliable income make it an excellent SWAN (sleep well at night) stock for conservative and dividend investors.

Inflation Headwinds

Unlike many companies that struggled with soaring inflation during the past two years, Procter & Gamble was one of the rare beneficiaries, as they were able to raise prices significantly. Thanks to its strong branding and customer loyalty, these price increases are also often much higher than the overall inflation rate. This gave the company's financials a huge boost as the higher pricing go straight to the bottom line with no incremental cost incurred. Pricing has now become the major growth driver. During the latest quarter, prices grew 10% while volume was actually down 3%, which is unhealthy in my opinion.

However, the tailwind may soon become a headwind. Inflation has been declining rapidly in the past few months as the effect of rising interest rates is starting to be felt by the economy. As shown in the chart below, the CPI (consumer price index) for June came in at 3% YoY (year over year), down from 4% in the prior month and 9.1% in the prior year. The plummeting inflation will likely weigh meaningfully on pricing and further price increases will be detrimental to volume, which has already started to drop. With the pricing tailwind gone, the company may see some pressure on growth moving forward.

Q4 Earnings Preview

Procter & Gamble is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings in two weeks. The company is expected to report revenue of $19.9 billion (or a revenue growth of 2.2%) and EPS of 1.32 (or an EPS growth of 9.2%). Besides the headline figures, my major focus will be on pricing, China, and guidance.

As mentioned above, pricing could be under major pressure therefore it is important to see the magnitude of the latest price increase and whether it starts to impact volume disproportionately. China is another focal point as the management team is expecting further recovery throughout the year, as mentioned in the previous earnings call. It is important to see whether the weak momentum of China's reopening has any notable impact on sales, as the country remains a major demographic for the company.

The upcoming guidance is obviously extremely important as well. Since this is the company's final quarter of FY23, it is going to announce the full-year guidance for FY24. This should provide more color on the company's near-term outlook and how the different catalysts or headwinds will play out.

Andre Schulten, CFO, on China's recovery

China organic sales were up 2% versus prior year, as the market begins to recover from COVID lockdowns and as consumer confidence improves. We continue to expect further recovery as consumer mobility increases over the coming quarters. Longer-term, we expect China to return to mid singles underlying market growth rates for our portfolio of categories.

Lofty Valuation

Procter & Gamble's lofty valuation continues to be a notable matter in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a fwd PE ratio of 23.3x, which is elevated compared to other leading consumer staple brands such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Unilever (UL). As shown in the chart below, its multiple is the highest among the group, representing a premium of 12% above peers' average fwd PE ratio of 20.8x.

The valuation is especially expensive when considering its growth. Despite having such a premium valuation, its estimated growth of just single-digit is extremely weak. The growth rate is slightly higher on a constant currency basis (at around 6% to 8%) but is still underwhelming in my opinion.

Investors Takeaway

Procter & Gamble is a superb company but it is hard to justify the current price. The rapidly easing inflation will likely weigh on pricing, which subsequently impacts growth as well. With its major tailwind gone, I do not think the soft growth rates will be enough to support further expansion in the already elevated multiples. Considering this backdrop, the company's upside potential in the near term will likely be muted. Therefore, I rate the company as a hold and I believe investors should be patient and wait more a more compelling entry point.