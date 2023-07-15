Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crude Oil Likely Heading Further Higher

Jul. 15, 2023 12:25 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices have risen this week alongside other risk assets, with US stock indices repeatedly hitting new highs for the year.
  • The narrative that the Fed is winning the fight against inflation got a boost as both CPI and PPI came in weaker than expected this week leading to a fresh rally for stocks, oil, bonds, and foreign currencies.
  • The fact that the Dollar Index fell below 100.00, has helped to boost the prices of all buck-denominated assets, including crude oil, gold, silver, and copper.

Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

By Fawad Razaqzada

Oil prices have risen this week alongside other risk assets, with US stock indices repeatedly hitting new highs for the year.

The narrative that the Federal Reserve is winning the fight against inflation got a

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.4K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.