Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anheuser-Busch InBev Likely Won't End 'Woke' ESG Strategies

Jul. 15, 2023 1:51 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), BUDFFFOX, FOXA
EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
707 Followers

Summary

  • Fox News has doubled its negative coverage of Bud Light in just 10 days. Despite the prolonged & continued attack, AB InBev has remained silent.
  • YouGov poll suggested Bud Light was no longer a top 10 favorite beer in the US. Yet the beer remains a top 5 selling beer in the US in May.
  • Positive quarterly reporting suggests the AB InBev is not feeling a hit to its bottom line, most likely due to its larger portfolio of brands.
  • ESG strategies are unlikely to change at AB InBev, as the debate remains focused on the Bud Light brand and has not spread.

PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney speaks at the PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is showing no sign of backtracking from its commitments to ESG, including gender inclusivity which saw the brand face consumer

This article was written by

EBITs And Pieces profile picture
EBITs And Pieces
707 Followers
Australian business analyst with previous studies in finance & economics, currently studying accounting. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning and price firms based on fundamentals / peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" My publications should be considered general in nature and do not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.