Yauhen Akulich

"We can't direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails" - Thomas S. Monson

The second half is underway and if it's as confusing as the first half we will have our work cut out for us. As we entered 2023, if I told you the Fed would continue its path to raising rates 500 basis points, mortgage rates will triple, I doubt you would have assumed the S&P would rally 16% and homebuilding stocks would run to all-time highs. I also doubt anyone would have thought the economy to be rolling along to the point where consumer Discretionary stocks would tack on 33% in 6 months. Yet that is what occurred.

All while every passing month, the Conference Board's index of leading indicators continued to decline and economists become even more convinced that a recession is on the immediate horizon. The index of leading indicators declined again in May. It has fallen for 15 consecutive months and has been signaling recession for a year. This index has never fallen so far for so long without the economy slipping into a recession. Hence the reason calls for recession (myself included) have continued. Historical MACROeconomic models have been signaling a material slowdown, if not outright recession, but liquidity and ample household and corporate cash cushions have forestalled the impact of what has been the most aggressive Federal Reserve tightening campaign in 40 years.

Many economists are now pushing back their forecasts for a recession to the beginning of '24. Some have given up on the idea of a recession entirely. Given the stock market's price action, it is obvious many market participants have tossed in the towel on recession. That has been the force behind the change in sentiment driving stock prices higher. Having said that, the long-anticipated recession is far overdue and given the data we'll discuss today, the evidence says it does not appear to be on the immediate horizon.

Economic Resiliency

Despite all of the data pointing to a slowdown when it comes down to an actual recession, the economy isn't cooperating. Businesses (especially services) are still in the process of trying to find and hire workers. So, despite the recent regulatory changes and attempts to increase taxes, the good news is Corporate America is still working under the regime of lower tax rates. That single fact is why the corporate backdrop remains strong despite all the challenges its encountered since 2020.

Consumer spending is robust, but all of the signals point to an eventual decline. How long that takes is still a big question mark. The Wealth Effect is part of that equation. The combination of higher home prices and the rally in stocks off October lows has household net worth as a share of disposable income more than 10% above pre-Covid levels. There's also $75 trillion of net worth baby boomers have amassed and are just starting to spend in earnest. That demographic still controls the spending narrative. Their wealth dwarfs the $40 trillion and $8 trillion that Gen Xers and millennials, respectively, have accumulated thus far. Bottom line; There is still plenty of money out there.

The first "tell" that a recession might be imminent will come from the two biggest ticket items in a consumer's budget - their homes and their cars. The housing market is hanging in there, and if we gauge it by the performance of the homebuilders, some might say it is booming. Overall demand remains strong despite mortgage rates tripling, but as mentioned last week, that tells us interest rates are not suffocating anyone. The only reason Existing home sales are struggling is because there is little available supply so potential home buyers have switched to new homes which are more readily available.

Another area that is interest rate sensitive - Car and truck sales. They have risen in recent months as supply constraints have abated. If the economy were truly ready to fall into recession, we would expect consumers to slow and then stop spending on these two big-ticket items, but to date, they have not done so. The reason is; Interest rates are not high enough to cause employers to lay off workers. Once that happens, consumers worry about future employment and they will want to slow spending and save some money. The resulting cutback in spending will begin with the two big-ticket items and spread from there. But we are not at that point. Rates need to keep climbing because with a Fed Funds rate at 5%, and a 10-year treasury rate at 3.8% rates are not even close to "stifling".

A Look Back At History

To confirm that, all we have to do is look at the economy of the late 90s. Fed Funds were 6.5%, with a 10-year treasury trading in a 5%-6% range and GDP averaging 4.5%. We have been so spoiled with a zero-rate backdrop that we forget that history tells us that the US economy can function quite well with interest rates at these levels. However, there are "other" things required to achieve that growth.

The MACRO backdrop was quite different. It was an era of less regulation, and President Clinton's Welfare reform legislation was a HUGE catalyst to increase productivity. That laid the foundation of the new welfare reform law by strengthening work requirements, time-limiting assistance, and demanding parental responsibility. "Welfare to Work" added millions to the employment scene adding to productivity. That reduced Welfare rolls to the lowest levels in 32 years.

The "Reinventing Government Initiative" resulted in 377,000 fewer civilian employees in the federal government, the lowest since 1966. No doubt that was the key to reducing Federal Spending. That era also saw tax-cut initiatives enacted. It was also a period that was tough on crime with the "three strikes and you are out" legislation. The National crime rate dropped to the lowest level in 26 years.

I revisit that bit of history today because the reason I don't expect that type of growth now is due to a backdrop today that is the exact opposite of that period. The facts tell us the 90s were pro-growth, and other pro-growth periods bear this out as well. Today's facts point to the EXACT opposite. When I look at today's MACRO picture, it is why I continue to come up with a scene that suggests growth will be stifled. In my opinion that caps stock prices and suggests another runaway BULL market like we just experienced, a LOW probability.

How we tax, spend, and participate in the global economy surely matters, we know that future GDP growth, wages, salaries, improved healthcare, etc. all depend on improvements in labor productivity. Regulatory burdens decrease productivity and it's the principal reason economic growth is going to remain stagnant. Let's face it: If all of us hope to get more stuff, we will just have to produce more stuff, that can't occur when the focus remains on roadblocks giveaways, which keeps a segment of the population unproductive. The larger that contingent the lower the growth prospects.

In addition, there are no productivity gains associated with reducing a billion tons of carbon emissions from the air. The same is true for rules that require farmers to restrict the cultivation of fields that provide endangered species habitat or that form wetlands for migrating waterfowl. Cumbersome ESG mandates are a 'tax' on corporate profits. Add the rules that keep infrastructure projects stalled for years and this growth area of the economy stalls.

Investors should now have come to realize that is where policy is and appears to be going today. Facts are facts, and this backdrop doesn't produce economic growth. I'm not anti-environment, nor do I suggest progress at the cost of everything else, but when it takes 10+ years to build a new bridge there has to be more compromise and common sense applied. That is NOT the case today and once again the facts confirm that. My views may not be a popular stance with everyone but rest assured it is the reason why the US Infrastructure report card comes in at a C-. When it comes to infrastructure the US ranks 13th in the world. It's not that we don't have the money, there is no conviction to improve due to a system that is drowning with regulation, and that stalls progress.

Recession Watch

The ranks are getting smaller, but I remain in the camp that suggests a recession will arrive. Perhaps in Q4 or at the start of next year. While the economy is resilient, it is not bulletproof. The day of reckoning will come when interest rates have climbed to a level that business leaders decide that they need to reduce headcount, and when consumers wonder if they will have a job six months hence. At that point, they will begin to curtail spending - with the big ticket items - houses and cars leading the way. With Real Interest rates below 1%, that isn't high enough to induce fear in anyone. The Fed will push rates higher than it or anybody else envisions at the moment. Jamie Dimon may have been correct when he said the peak in the fund's rate will be around the 6.0%.

The problem then becomes tight monetary policy meeting a poor MACRO environment. As time goes by this MACRO backdrop that is 180 degrees different from what we have seen during periods of HIGH growth will keep the economy at sub-par levels until the MACRO scene changes. This data point says a lot about how the economy is functioning, and some might conclude we are already in a recession.

Over the last two quarters, GDP has grown at a 2.3% annual rate while GDI (Gross Domestic Income) has fallen at a 2.6% annual rate. That's the largest discrepancy (5+%) in these 2 ways of measuring the same thing in at least twenty years.

I'll add that GDI has been negative for three quarters in a row. When we consider the negative GDI at these "extremes", it explains a lot.

Now the counter-argument says the evolution of AI will "fix" a majority of the issues that are of concern. Perhaps it will turn out that way but even if this "change" comes as quickly as the experts say, it won't be transformative and counteract all of the low growth issues overnight. So, we'll just have to wait and see if the evolution of Artificial intelligence can change the trajectory of growth and productivity. I don't believe I will get too much of an argument if I declare the AI scene as being in the "hype" stage.

In the meantime, the next discussion on recession might not be about "IF", it could be about how deep. The Growth productivity equation dictates more people participating and CONTRIBUTING with fewer impediments, and that ALWAYS equals higher growth. This isn't an opinion, the MACRO economy of the 90s is the template that confirms that.

However, I remind everyone that it is important to separate the MACRO view I just laid out from what is going on in the market today. It is clear sentiment is positive and it's driving the bus. Investors have gone from a mindset that saw "a recession right around the corner" to "we may not see an economic dip at all" in just 2-3 short months. The change in price action was recognized and by mid-June, I laid out my thoughts suggesting a way to participate in this market today and what to expect in the following months. As always it's "probability" based and the details were shared with members of my Marketplace Service.

The Week On Wall Street

After watching the S&P alternate between weekly gains and losses in the last four weeks, the first full week of trading in the second half started on an optimistic note. Once the initial surge subsided it turned into a choppy session for the major indices, with notable "rotation" into other sectors. The S&P 500 flatlined finishing up 10. Small caps were in demand rallying 1.6% on the day.

Market participants stayed in a jubilant mood as stocks moved higher on Tuesday before the expected CPI report n Wednesday. When the CPI print came in lower than expectations, investors continued to BUY. Money continued to find a home in other areas of the market, as Energy, Financials, and small caps were re-discovered.

Thursday was the second day in a row with positive inflation numbers and the second day where the S&P "gapped" up at the open and never looked back. Once again all of the major indices moved higher. The NASDAQ Composite, NASDAQ 100 (NDX), and the Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) all broke to new recovery highs, adding more conviction to the near-term BULLISH case. More evidence that the BULLS weren't ready to leave the "tech" trade.

After a solid four-day rally there wasn't much giveback on Friday as the major indices flatlined. The S&P 500 gained 2.4%, the DJIA 2.2% and the NASDAQ Composite rallied 3.2% for the week. The small caps (IWM) continued its July outperformance gaining 3.6%.

Global Markets

The Economy

Inflation

CPI increased 0.2% in June for both the headline and core, below expectations. These follow respective gains of 0.1% and 0.4% in May and 0.4% for both in April. The 0.2% on the core breaks a string of six consecutive prints of 0.4% or higher and is the lowest since February 2021.

The 12-month headline clip slowed to 3.0% y/y from 4.0% y/y and is considerably easier than the 40-year high of 9.1% y/y from last June. The core rate has come down more gradually and decelerated to a 4.8% y/y pace from 5.3% in May. Energy prices bounced 0.6% from -3.6%. Gasoline increased by 1.0% from -5.6%. Services prices rose 0.3% as they did in May and slowed to 5.7% versus the prior 6.3% y/y rate.

Housing edged up 0.3% from 0.2% and slowed to 6.3% y/y from 6.8% y/y, with shelter rising 0.4% from 0.6% and is at a 7.8% y/y clip from 8.0% y/y. Food and beverage rose 0.1% from 0.2%.

PPI edged up 0.1% in June for both headline and core, both lower than expected. These follow a 0.4% decline in the May headline and a 0.1% core gain. This is a third straight 0.1% increase in the core. The annual pace of growth slowed to 0.1% y/y from 0.9% y/y. This is the smallest pace since August 2020 and is down from the all-time high of 11.7% y/y from March 2022.

The core rate slid to a 2.4% y/y rate from 2.6% and is the lowest since January 2021. It was at an all-time high of 9.7% y/y in March 2022.

Sentiment

The NFIB Small Business survey came in stronger than expected at 91.0 vs 89.8 estimate. That marks the 8th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98. Inflation and labor quality are tied as the top small business concerns with 24% of owners reporting each as their single most important problem.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg;

"Halfway through the year, small business owners remain very pessimistic about future business conditions and their sales prospects. Inflation and labor shortages continue to be great challenges for small businesses. Owners are still raising selling prices at an inflationary level to try to pass on higher inventory, labor, and energy costs."

Michigan Sentiment surged 8.2 points to 72.6 in the July preliminary reading, much better than expected, and is the highest since September 2021. The slowing in inflation and the resilience in the economy and labor market supported the improved outlook.

The sentiment looks to have bottomed but it remains a long way from pre-pandemic levels.

Consumer Sentiment (www.sca.isr.umich.edu)

The Global Scene

The global trade data is painting an ominous picture. Exports are crumbling in China and across Asia, showing the deepening toll that rising interest rates are taking on global trade and economic growth. Chinese exports fell at their steepest annual pace in June since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020.

Asian Exports (www.ceicdata.com/en)

China isn't the only Asian export powerhouse reporting sinking overseas sales. Exports from Taiwan fell 23% in June compared with a year earlier, while Vietnamese exports were down 11%. Exports from South Korea were down 6%, according to official figures compiled by data provider CEIC.

Another interesting divergence is; Global stocks are rising while this data points to recession.

Food For Thought

ESG Investing

Companies have faced increasing pressure from activist shareholders to address ESG issues that could pose threats to their stock value. That has prompted Attorney Generals from 25 different states to bring a lawsuit suing over ESG investment standards that were mandated by a new Department of Labor rule.

Fiduciary responsibility comes first, and common sense should run a close second. Perhaps the best example of why all of this matters is the share price of Disney (DIS). The stock is down 45% in the last 18 months. While the general market has rebounded sharply this year. Disney is mired in a BEAR market backdrop.

It doesn't matter what side of the fence an investor is on regarding the "issues" that are being debated in society today. When a company departs from what it should be doing to delve into social issues, it violates its responsibility to shareholders. In this case, the latter group has made their opposition very clear. I suspect the shares of DIS would be a lot higher IF they didn't try and delve into "political correctness".

There is no disputing that Consumer travel, leisure, and tourist destinations are booming this year. Despite that crowds at Disney theme parks have been noticeably thinner this summer with the Fourth of July weekend the slowest in nearly a decade. Shareholders aren't the only folks that are voicing their opinion. One would doubt that it's a coincidence the Chief Diversity Officer, Latondra Newton, has now "left the company".

Those that continue to say Disney represents a "bargain" at these levels are the same folks that recommended the stock when it was $20 higher. With the stock price around $90, I'll agree that plenty of the bad news has been priced in. However, until the company gets its fiduciary responsibilities aligned correctly, the stock will remain in the penalty box. Owning shares will require a great deal of time and patience. I won't be one of those waiting for the turnaround.

Emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed new 2027-2032 vehicle standards in April that would be the most dramatic emissions reductions in history. The EPA estimates that to meet the new standards, automakers would need to have 60% of new production be electric vehicles by 2030 and 67% by 2032. Some attorneys general argue that the proposed rule exceeds the EPA's authority. The coalition also contends that the EPA's scientific evidence to support the policy change is insufficient. I suspect this will eventually be settled in the Supreme Court. There is already precedence found in the West Virginia case as the EPA was overruled by the high court and cited for overstepping its authority.

The transition while deemed important remains deeply flawed and as noted is being challenged in many states. This proposal will have broad negative consequences such as higher consumer vehicle prices, limited choice, and MOST IMPORTANT will strain electrical grids across the nation.

I've said it before and I'll say it again - EVs are going to be one of the largest economic boondoggles in US economic history. Perhaps this is the first sign that EV inventories are destined to pile up leaving automakers scratching their heads.

Corporate America (Microsoft) 1 - FTC 0

Microsoft won court approval to proceed with their Activision deal. Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco granted Microsoft (MSFT) approval to move forward with its deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI), denying an FTC effort to block the deal. The ruling means Microsoft can seek to close its merger ahead of a July 18 deadline everywhere except for the U.K., which previously vetoed the deal in May, the report noted.

Critics of the present FTC complain that Lina Kahn and her army of lawyers are attempting to use antitrust law to battle labor, privacy, and other social issues. This ruling may be good news for another high-profile case where Amgen (AMGN) has proposed to buy Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Many analysts believe the FTC case has little to no merit and is another example of overreach on the part of Lina Kahn's FTC. The court's stern rebuke of the FTC's position, in this case, bears that out.

In a capitalist society, "Overreach" and "Overregulation" equal "anti-business", and that stifles "Growth".

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

After drifting sideways for about three weeks, the S&P 500 stage another breakout rally taking it to a new recovery high and closing the week at 4503.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

I can make a case for this to be a buying climax in this resistance zone of 4500-4525, just as easily as a case for the index to power higher to the 4575-4600 level. More Bullish forecasters are talking new highs by the end of the year. Therein lies the near-term dilemma, chase or not to chase.

Investment Backdrop

The first half of 2023 was a good year. Indeed, the stock market returned roughly 16% in the first 6 months of 2023, which in most years would be a good total yearly return for the equity markets. That has some analysts stumbling over themselves to raise year-end S&P 500 price targets.

Last year defensive stocks outperformed growth stocks. This year it has been the opposite, with many of the large growth stocks at the top carrying the market. Despite global growth expectations slowing, though, it is interesting that stocks have gathered themselves together and rallied ~24% from the October low. At the lows, stocks were trading for around 15x earnings and rose to now be trading at 19x earnings.

June was spent celebrating the gains recorded in the market, but as the calendar changed, so did near-term sentiment. The first week of Q3 was a bit of a reality check as investors received a nudge that markets still move in both directions, with every index posting a loss. None of that is surprising nor should it be worrisome. It didn't take long for that to be proven correct as all of the indices shook off that weakness and powered to new recovery highs this week.

The laggards are starting to participate in the rally. Metals and Mining (XME), Gold (GLD), and Silver (SLV) rallied strong. Energy (XLE), Financials (XLF), and Materials (XLB) also followed that path, with Regional Banks (KRE) acting well.

If you have experienced a bout of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), you aren't alone. As I sat and watched the price action yesterday, I lamented why I didn't buy this or that stock and why I didn't add more shares of my favorites. When I look at what has been added to the SAVVY portfolio in the last 6 weeks or so, I'm satisfied. But when you start to feel you must own a piece of everything, well, that is FOMO and typically it is a sign we are nearing an intermediate top. I'm not alone, that "feeling" has gripped the markets now.

I did resist the urge to splurge, and probabilities suggest I'm going to be content that I did. We'll see our favorites pull back, and maybe pick up new names as earnings season rolls on.

Small Caps

My Q3 forecast for small caps being an outperformer in Q3 got a boost this week. The Russell 2000 (IWM) continued to muddle along in its trading range - until this week. The index broke higher setting the stage for a run to the February high at 198. If it gets there it will be an important test where the series of LOWER highs might finally be broken.

IWM rallied 3.6% this week and is leading the indices in July adding 2.2% vs the S&P 500's 1.1% gain.

Fixed Income

Longer-term bond prices are falling due to rates moving higher and that is something to keep an eye on. Both the 10- and 30-Year U.S. Treasury notes/bonds hit their lowest levels since March recently before rallying this week. On the one hand, this could be a reflection of economic strength and more favorable risk appetites; yet it could also indicate that the bond market thinks inflation might remain stickier than expected and the Fed won't be cutting rates anytime soon. I'll opt for the latter.

With so many growth-type stocks at the top of the market trading at higher valuations, rising rates are a risk if they start to accelerate like last year. And with over $1 Trillion in new treasury issuances expected to hit the market before the end of the year, rates may have to keep rising to help absorb all of that supply. Rates/bonds could remain rangebound for now, but again it's something to watch.

Sectors

Energy

Investors are watching the Energy sector (XLE) take a couple of steps up, followed by a couple of steps down, resulting in a sideways trading scene. It's been a narrow trading range and the XLE finds itself at the same level it was on last December. That shouldn't be so surprising given the huge gains in '22. The long-term BULLISH trend is being tested but so far support has held and the group remains in BULL mode.

Oil Services

Despite WTI trading sideways to lower, Oil/Gas Equipment & Services (IEZ) posted the largest percentage gain in June. The group has attracted some of the money leaving the HOT sectors. I believe there could be more upside potential.

It's not likely you will find too many major areas of the stock market still trading below 2008-2009 levels, but that is the case with the Oil Services Index, which is back where it was in early 2003. That is 20 years with no gains. The entire industry has experienced an existential crisis over these 20 years but the companies that have come out of it are now vastly better run, have less debt, and are now in a position to outperform in the years ahead just as few investors want to own them or can't own them because of ESG restrictions. (The latter is a ridiculous situation). Fiduciary responsibility comes FIRST.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), is one way to play this theme. Others are (OIH) and (IEZ). If XES follows through on the cup-and-handle-ish pattern that it has been forming over the past three or so years, we could be talking about a big upside for investors willing to sit and be patient. The same pattern is found in the other Oil Service ETFs as well.

Commodities

Crude Oil

Crude Oil has been dead money for more than a year now. I have heard plenty of analysts say that Oil is pricing in a recession but if that is true, someone forgot to tell the stock market. For all the disappointment it's caused among Energy investors, it is worth noting that Oil has at least stopped going down over the past several months.

From the last peak in Chinese oil demand (including both crude and petroleum products) in June 2020, imports fell 21.5% through the lows in June 2022. Since, imports have fully recovered and then some, hitting record levels as they've risen 32.5% in the past year.

WTI may have established some sort of bottom around the mid-to-high $60s and has now started to drift higher. This newly released data is adding to the bullish sentiment in energy markets we've seen recently with Brent crude back at $80, and WTI trading at $75.40 on Friday. Let's also not forget the BIG 57% rally that occurred in '22 for both Oil and oil-related stocks. We've seen a reversion to the mean, and while this recent strength is a start, we will need to see upside follow-through for it to mean anything.

Natural Gas

The short-term trade in the Nat Gas ETF (UNG) is still looking positive. After a quick run to the 7+ level, the ETF has checked back to support. The BULLS now want to see the ETF hold the $6.75 level on a closing basis. UNG closed at $6.79 on Friday.

Gold (GLD), Silver (SLV), and Uranium (URA)

The DAILY charts of all three metals display the tug-of-war that is now ongoing as each ETF looks for support in short-term downtrends.

The Gold ETF (GLD) has been in corrective mode since it failed at resistance in May. There is enough support below that will probably keep the ETF locked in this trading range. This support was held and the ETF rallied during the week keeping us in a NEUTRAL reading.

Silver

Silver traded down to what is strong support at its 200-day moving average. The Silver ETF (SLV) formed a base in the $20-$21 range, and it was the springboard needed to move the ETF back to the $23 level. I sent out an alert last Sunday, indicating a good Risk/Reward setup for a quick 10%+ upside trade. Things move fast these days and those aggressive traders are already using on a 4% gain in a move that could take SLV to the $23-$24 range. Savvy investors have pulled off three (working on four) successful trades since last October while holding on to a CORE position that was bought at $18.30.

Uranium

I've also had decent timing and luck trading Uranium (URA) this year. The last BUY alert was issued on July 7th with a block of trading shares added back into the playbook at $20.55. The CORE shares remain in place. URA closed at $21.84 on Friday (+6%). I'm looking for $22.50 -$23 as a target.

Metals and Mining - Sub-Sector

I rounded out my position in the Metals and Mining ETF (XME) this week. I can see the group picking up momentum in Q3, and note that based on my indicators, XME is now back in a BULLISH configuration.

Financials

Financials (XLF) are trading like the Energy ETF - treading water. It has been a sideways affair since the SVB banking scare in March. Similar to the other 'laggards' the group broke higher this week. There was also notable strength being displayed in the Regionals (KRE) as the market rally broadens out. I also noted that both of these ETFs reversed hard on Friday. If that is a sign that their respective rallies are over, then it's a speed bump for the BULLISH case.

Healthcare

Healthcare (XLV) is yet another area of the market that has traded sideways and gone nowhere this year. Other than the December '22 year-end rally and various tests of the lower end of a wide trading range, (XLV) is at the same price it was in October 2021. It did get some attention this week bouncing off the lower end of its trading range.

Biotech

The short-term technical trend was broken as the cost of capital (interest rates) is going back up and that weighed heavily on Biotech stocks (XBI) which are capital intensive. Just when it appeared the Biotech ETF (XBI) could be headed to the lower end of its trading range, the calvary (BULLS) arrived.

The collapse was avoided and at the end of the week (XBI) found itself in the middle of its trading range after rallying 3.7%.

Technology

I've discussed 'opportunities' that will be presented to investors when mega-cap retreats. These stocks caught my attention early in the week. All three have broken 'initial' support lines, but remain in good uptrends. AMD (AMD) and Microsoft were already at decent support levels. With support defined at ~109, AMD was issued as a "trading" BUY on Monday. While we could see sideways action, the probability of a quick trading gain is HIGH. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) looked like it might be headed lower on Monday but bounced nicely.

I don't expect any of these stocks to fall off a cliff, and that adds to the conviction that these stocks can be 'played' while they digest the big gains. They all represent solid balance sheets and growth. Money managers and investors that missed the first move in Mega Cap, will come along and start nibbling any time prices get more attractive.

So far (NVDA), (NFLX), (META), and (TSLA) have yet to "crack" and break that first line of support. They are stocks to watch as well. GOOG and META are the most inexpensive of this group.

EARNINGS reports will impact these names, but given the big run in the stocks, I'm not so sure they will wind up being the positive catalyst many are hoping for. We are also going to see who is "talking" about AI and who is "monetizing" AI.

Semiconductors Sub-Sector

The semiconductor ETF (SOXX) traded below its short-term support for the first time since late June. Before you could say rebound, the ETF moved back to challenge the June 14th recovery high. The momentum trades aren't going to be taken down so quickly and that presents trading opportunities.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

The (ARKK) has been in a long basing pattern for the better part of eleven months. In that time, the ETF has fooled investors with false breakdowns along with false breakouts. The latest move to the $48 level has some power behind it. I like the ETF on a pullback and plan to use the breakout levels as a mental stop. I have a CORE position that was added at $36 in June of '22, and plan to HOLD that for a while longer.

The positioning posted today demonstrates how Savvy investors are kept on top of the action with timely alerts, and more importantly, increasing chances for success.

Final Thoughts

Market participants are witnessing more sector participation and that is coupled with the ongoing positive feedback loop. Good news is good news and bad news is met with a yawn. The next phase of this rally will come down to what matters - EARNINGS. The primary reason why we constantly talk about the possibility of recession is the potential impact it will have on earnings. The season began on Friday, but the real action begins the last week of July and the first week of August. While it can usher in that pullback everyone is waiting for, there is little reason to position for that. We have a playable uptrend that is in force.

Since the market has already priced in a plethora of good news, in my opinion, we would need to see an extraordinary season to boost stock prices materially higher. In essence, it would not surprise me if the Earnings season is just fine, but the market stalls. Therefore the focus will be on individual opportunities that good earnings reports will present.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!