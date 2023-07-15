Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: Looks Cheap Going Into Earnings

Jul. 15, 2023 10:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)13 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.42K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer has grown into the largest midstream operator in the U.S., acquiring three companies, increasing its cash flow, reducing its debt, and restoring its distribution since 2020.
  • ET has the largest distribution yield and trades at the lowest market cap to Adjusted EBITDA and Market cap to DCF multiple in its peer group, making it appear undervalued.
  • Based on its financial performance and comparison to peers, I believe ET is undervalued by at least 50% and predicts a unit price of $19.70.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) have been favorites among the income investor community as they often distribute large amounts of their income to unitholders. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has been one of my favorite companies through thick and

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.42K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD, AMLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

s
seaviewfred
Today, 11:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (167)
What happened to the Army Corp of Engineer's report on the environmental impact of the Dakota Pipeline? That was due in the spring.
W
Wallacew23
Today, 11:06 AM
Premium
Comments (105)
Incredible article. Absolutely it’s undervalued.
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 11:10 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@Wallacew23 Thank you, I appreciate it
A
AZ BOY
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (1.18K)
ET is cheap but they continue to push Lake Charles… this is a black hole.. fracking is in decline and if they spend big.. this debt will be there for 20 years.. I have owned this for 18 years and with that…it is time to retire debt and play it safe.. don’t buy it now until this gets resolved..
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 11:10 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@AZ BOY Energy production in the U.S. especially nat gas is expected to increase over the next several decades. More takeaway capacity will be needed and Lake Charles will need to be operational to help meet the global energy demand. I think it will work itself out
b
blacksaleem
Today, 10:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.5K)
The absolute key to a higher equity price is the amortization of their debt. All we need for this to happen is a tight NGL market. Currently in glut, would be nice to see a very cold winter to wipe out the Propane Surplus. Margins and FCF would increase sufficiently to pay off debt as it matures while maintaining the fat distribution.
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 11:09 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@blacksaleem Thanks for reading and commenting
M
Mike-SC
Today, 10:42 AM
Premium
Comments (133)
I own ET and have added several times. I am not confident in your prediction that ET is undervalued by 50% but I do think the price will continue to increase as well as the dividend. Then again, I am extremely bullish on energy long term. Particularly anything with a nexus to NG and LNG.
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 11:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@Mike-SC Thanks for reading and commenting
p
p combs
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
Overall, a good article! I do have one small nit. I think that when you calculate total debt to adjusted EBIDTA you need to include some amount to represent ET's preferred stock. When the rating agencies make this calculation they add one half the value which ends up being $3B ($6B/2=$3B). When you add this $3B in, the leverage ratio is now 4x (which is at the low end of ET's target range.
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 11:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@p combs I'll look into breaking it out
a
artster
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (492)
The reason it's not priced like the others is the management discount . High debt loads . Constantly making dubious aquisitions even when they said they would not . Semegroup comes to mind ! I have doubts about their accounting. Lots of issues with goverment agencies. A huge distribution cut . Now we're supposed to be happy they restored it. K-1 for your tax return . I could go on & on but that's why it's cheaper then the other midstream's you mentioned.
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
Today, 11:07 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@artster Hard to make a case for classifying them as dubious when the debt load decreases, profits increase, and revenue / FCF per unit increase
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.