Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BATT ETF: Now Great Value With A Superb Growth Outlook

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BATT ETF invests in companies involved in battery storage solutions, battery metals & materials, and electric vehicles.
  • Tesla 2023 Shareholder Day forecast we need to increase EV production by 11x/yr and battery production by 29x/yr to reach a fully sustainable renewable energy world.
  • The BATT ETF valuation looks very attractive on a PE of 14.34 and a yield of 3.71%, especially given the sector's superb growth outlook.
  • Risks revolve around poor past performance of the BATT ETF, exposure to some Chinese stocks, and management of the fund.
  • We view the BATT ETF as a strong buy.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Trend Investing. Learn More »

Environmentally friendly electric car charging on background of windmills. Sunny day view of EV station with port plugged in vehicle. Realistic 3d Rendering of renewable energy concept

vice_and_virtue

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF ("BATT")

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) ("BATT") is a broad way to play the lithium-ion battery, electric vehicle ("EV"), and EV metals boom. Current valuation looks great and the growth outlook is superb.

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.25K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain and to the Board of Directors of the Critical Minerals Institute.

Trend Investing hosts an Investing Group service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advice or recommendations - see Seeking Alpha's Terms of use .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BATT, TSLA, BYD CO [HK:1211], ALB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.