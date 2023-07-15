monsitj

Gold investors are growing quite impatient. Obviously, this does not only apply to physical gold buyers, but also to those that hold gold miners' shares and ETFs. SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) investors are also suffering from the fact the yellow metal prices are not rising fast enough, given the Fed's monetary stance. However, this too will highly likely change. Eventually, we might see the price of $4000 per ounce. There are risks to this scenario, however. But they are not significant, in my view.

As many of you know, I am a long-time gold bug. Although I am most optimistic about physical gold, ETF investors would also benefit from the precious metal's rally. Let me explain why I am so bullish.

Gold's Repatriation

According to an Invesco survey, more countries are repatriating their gold reserves to protect them against the sort of sanctions imposed by the West against Russia. In other words, in order to avoid losing money, many countries are now moving their foreign reserves home.

Reuters

I predicted this in my earlier article on gold.

Interestingly, some emerging countries are also seeking to move away from the US dollar. Like this, they are decreasing their reliance on the Fed and the US government. Geopolitical tensions may escalate further, and it is possible that the situation with Russia's foreign reserves was a precedent in a way. As we have seen from Invesco's report, many countries now find it unreliable to have their assets stored abroad. I would even say that it is not always safe to store most of the nation's wealth in other countries' currencies. Because there is no guarantee the foreign relations will not get worse and your country will not lose money.

With all that being said, the best option for governments seems to be storing national wealth in the form of physical gold in their own countries. Obviously, this should boost the demand for physical gold. But I will explain later on in this article why GLD might be a reasonable option for investors unwilling to invest in bars or coins.

The Fed

We all know that the Fed just like many other central bankers have been raising the interest rates for a while. At the same time, the gold prices have been holding up very well. We all know that higher interest rates are very bearish for precious metals. But let me illustrate this.

The diagram below shows the real interest rates in the US and how they are related to the gold prices.

Macromicro

As you can see, the correlation between the US real interest rates and the gold prices is negative. As the interest rates increase, the gold prices should decrease. In the recent several months, however, we have seen quite the opposite situation. The interest rates are rising, whilst gold is still trading high. But eventually, the Fed would stop tightening the monetary policies because the economic indicators would start getting worse. So, the Fed would have to stop hiking the rates or even start decreasing them. In my view, this will be bullish for gold.

Why Gold, at $4000 Per Ounce? Valuations

You might be wondering where the number of $4000 per ounce is coming from. It might well be that the Fed will get more dovish than it is now. But why must the gold prices surge so dramatically? Well, we should see the valuation ratios, the money supply in the US and also the historical gold prices.

To start with, I decided to compare the Dow Jones index and also the broader stock market to the gold prices. The best time to buy gold is when the Dow-to-gold ratio is at the lowest. We can say this is happening now the way it was just before the Dot.com crisis, before the 1970s and the Great Depression.

Dow-to-gold ratio

Macrotrends.net

The diagram below shows gold's performance vs. that of the general stock market. We can clearly see that in the past decade, gold has been doing very poorly compared to stocks. This might signal the precious metal's undervaluation. An average Dow-to-gold ratio is about 10. Right now, it is lingering around the 20 mark. This means gold should be 2 times more expensive, given the current Dow Jones' valuations.

Gold price vs. Stock market

Macrotrends.net

But more striking seem to be the gold-to-liquidity ratios.

Gold-to-Monetary Base Ratio

Macrotrends.net

High money supply usually leads to higher gold prices. However, this is not the case right now. In fact, the gold-to-monetary base ratio is near record lows. In the 1970s and early 2000s, it was close to the 0.50 mark. The 0.50 mark is still low if you look at the graph. But right now it is almost two times lower than that. For the ratio to reach at least 0.50, gold should be two times more expensive than it is now.

Fed Balance Sheet vs. Gold Price

Macrotrends.net

The fact the Fed's balance sheet is so high means it holds a large amount of securities, whilst the money supply in the economy is high. Still, given this fact, the gold price is extremely low. But record lows lead to new all-time highs. This clearly happened in 1980 and also in 2011. In the first case, the gold prices surged tenfold. In the second case, they rose by 100%.

Goldprice.org

So, in my opinion, it is realistic to say that sometime after the Fed starts easing the monetary policies, the gold prices would surge to or even past the $4000 mark. Let me explain my calculations. The Dow-to-gold and the gold-to-monetary base ratios indicate the yellow metal should trade at least two times higher than it is trading now, provided the money supply and the stock market levels remain unchanged. As of the time of writing, gold is trading at almost $2000 per ounce. So, $2000 x 2 = $4000. Not to mention, the geopolitical tensions are high and many countries are actively investing in gold. So, if something bad happens on that front again, many investors could start panic-buying the precious metal.

GLD

SPDR Gold ETF is an interesting alternative to buying physical bullion. GLD is benchmarked on gold. In my earlier articles on the yellow metal I pointed out to the fact there is much less physical gold than there is paper gold, including futures, options and ETFs. So, if there is a real market turmoil, there might not be enough physical metal to go around. However, investors willing to avoid any storage and liquidity concerns might wish to invest in the largest ETF with the yearly costs of only 0.40%. There are other fair alternatives to GLD as well. Some ETFs are even less costly. But GLD is the largest one and has been tracking the gold prices for the longest time period. That is why if you like to get an exposure to the precious metal's rally, GLD might be a good solution if there is no real market chaos.

Risks

Generally speaking, the risks are rather short-term. It is hard to get the timing right when you predict an asset's objective value. To start with, the stock market is charmed with the high-tech sector right now. I have already written a lot of articles about that. But the main point is that right now many investors are in a risk-on mood. This euphoria can last for a while. So, for the time being, gold, a hedge against crises, is not very popular now. But this too shall pass.

Another risk is the Fed's anti-inflationary attitude. It can take the Fed a while to reach the much desired 2% inflation target. The labor market is still very strong, whilst the unemployment rate is lingering near the 2019 record lows. But eventually the Fed would have to ease in order to avoid a prolonged recession.

Market manipulations are another risk to consider. I have already written about this several times. Quite recently, there was a scandal centered around JPMorgan (JPM) bankers involved in spoofing. The bankers artificially lowered the prices of gold and silver. However, the gold market is far too big and the impact of these manipulations cannot last forever.

Conclusion

Although the price of $4000 per ounce seems to be somewhat far-fetched, it is still possible. After all, the Fed is likely to stop raising the interest rates soon enough, whilst the money supply in the US economy is very high. Physical gold now also seems to be a more reliable way to store value for many countries. Right now, the precious metal is widely ignored by many investors. But in my view this is likely to change soon. Although I prefer physical gold, GLD investors will also benefit from the gold price rally.