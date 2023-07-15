Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
$4000 Gold Is Still Possible After The Fed Starts Easing

Summary

  • Gold prices could reach $4000 per ounce due to increased repatriation of gold reserves by countries seeking to protect against sanctions, and the potential for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policies.
  • The SPDR Gold ETF is a viable alternative to physical gold for investors, offering exposure to the potential rally in gold prices without the need for storage and liquidity concerns.
  • Risks to this prediction include market manipulation, the current popularity of high-tech stocks over gold, and the Federal Reserve's anti-inflationary stance which could delay the predicted surge in gold prices.

Gold investors are growing quite impatient. Obviously, this does not only apply to physical gold buyers, but also to those that hold gold miners' shares and ETFs. SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) investors are also suffering from the

A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

