Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria Vs. British American Tobacco: Which Is The Best Of Big Tobacco?

Jul. 15, 2023 3:59 AM ETBritish American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), MO2 Comments
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • The tobacco industry continues to be profitable despite a shrinking customer base, thanks to price increases and brand loyalty. Altria and British American Tobacco are two major companies in the sector.
  • Both companies have seen slow revenue growth and improved profitability over the past decade, and they return significant capital to shareholders, with both yielding an 8% dividend.
  • Despite their financial performance, the future of the industry is uncertain due to increasing regulation and declining consumer demand. Both companies trade at a steep discount to the market overall.

Old men

ugurhan/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Let's face it, people smoke. I mean, I don't, and chances are you don't either, but many people do. We know it's not good for our health, and usually, smokers know this too, yet, people continue smoking. What a world.

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.27K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Smoking is a health risk, this article is not intended to be an endorsement, in any way, for smoking or nicotine consumption in general. Consult with your doctor before making any changes to your habits that may impact your health.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

G. Borst profile picture
G. Borst
Today, 4:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (29)
Thanks for the article! Have you considered geographical sales? I believe regulatory risk is the main one for the tobacco indrustry so I would invest in a company that has diversified geographical brand loyalty.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 4:10 AM
Premium
Comments (566)
Mo and bti are the best.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.