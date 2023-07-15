Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July IPO Market Kicks Off With Sizable Biotechs

Jul. 15, 2023 3:28 AM ETSRFM, APGE, SGMT, NETDU, GPAK, RMRN, TURB, ODD, OPHV
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.05K Followers

Summary

  • Following the Independence Day lull, the July IPO market warmed up with two sizable biotechs, joined by two blank check companies.
  • Surf Air Mobility delayed its direct listing until later this month.
  • In its second IPO attempt, Sagimet Biosciences priced a slightly upsized deal at the midpoint to raise $85 million at a $386 million market cap.

Initial Public Offering. IPO. Financial trade. Investment

Andranik Hakobyan

Following the Independence Day lull, the July IPO market warmed up with two sizable biotechs, joined by two blank check companies. Surf Air Mobility (SRFM), which was expected to begin trading this past week, delayed its

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.05K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.