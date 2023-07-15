Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InterDigital: Stable Company With Brighter Horizons

Jul. 15, 2023 4:08 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • InterDigital, a global R&D company, has seen an upward trend in share prices due to license renewals and new agreements and is investing in 6G network and video codecs.
  • The company generates revenue primarily from licensing its intellectual property to manufacturers of consumer electronics products and has renewed agreements with companies like Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.
  • Despite the risks of costly arbitration and litigation proceedings, InterDigital is financially stable with a strong balance sheet and cash flows and is undervalued compared to industry medians.

6G new generation networks, High-speed mobile Internet. 3D render of 6G with commercial building in blue light.

I'm love photography and art. This is me./iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) enables and enhances wireless communications by designing and developing technologies. The company provides transmission and video coding technologies, technology solutions used in digital wireless and

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.52K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.