krystiannawrocki

Forgive me if semiconductor cyclicality and geopolitical risk are not the most enticing lead-ins for a potential investment, but that is exactly what we are looking at with Silicon Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:SIMO). SIMO is the market leader in the development of NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. In May of 2022, MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) announced that they had agreed to acquire Silicon Motion for $93.54 in cash per share and 0.388 shares of MXL. The stock has been quite volatile as conflicting reports have come out about the feasibility of the deal passing through China's antitrust regulator SAMR. To understand what is embedded in the stock price of SIMO today of $63.65, we have to understand the probability of the merger and the downside expressed by SIMO as a standalone business.

Background on Silicon Motion

Founded in 1995, Silicon Motion has become a market leader in NAND flash controllers. The business has operated as a fabless semiconductor supplier, meaning that they have focused their efforts on design and development of their products and outsourced manufacturing to 3rd party foundries. This model has allowed the business to be incredibly asset light and earn high returns on invested capital.

The business has benefited from the secular tailwind of growth in the underlying NAND Flash Market which was reportedly a $68.62 Billion market in 2022 and is expected to grow at to a $104.56 Billion market by 2030. Recent developments in artificial intelligence may drive the growth of this market even further. Silicon Motion has a larger market share in the consumer applications submarket compared to competitors such as Marvell Technologies which has a greater focus in the data center and enterprise end markets. While the consumer application may be smaller than data center market, Silicon Motion has built a strong franchise and has been able to grow its sales by 320% over the past decade.

SIMO Financials Last Decade (Quickfs.net)

MaxLinear Acquisition Prospects

In the short term, there is substantial upside if MaxLinear is allowed to close their acquisition of Silicon Motion - a potential ~66% return in a few months at the time of writing. The key problem, as discussed above, is that the deal requires the confirmation of China's anti-trust regulator, SAMR.

While there has been a lot of uncertainty about whether or not this will come to pass, recent reports have been positive. On June 26th, a report stated that the deal had been approved by two Chinese regulators - the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information. While the SAMR approval is still impending, a second report recently stated that approval from the anti-trust regulator is a "step away".

Despite this cause for optimism, the potential worsening of relations between the United States and China over key technology remains a risk to ultimate approval. Escalations and limitations of trade across the two global super powers such as potential restrictions of AI chips from the USA to China, could create a more contentious environment where it will be more difficult for deals with international scope to be approved.

At this point, underwriting the odds of approval is a dicey exercise. We view the merger as a free option for significant upside in the short term, but this is insufficient on a standalone basis for an investment.

What if the deal does not go through?

Firstly, if SAMR blocks the acquisition, then MaxLinear is obligated to pay Silicon Motion a termination fee of $160 million. Shareholders will be left with a historically strong business at a low valuation with substantial longer secular tailwinds. This sounds great, but the road will not be easy. In the short term, cyclicality in the memory market is dramatically impacting the NAND flash controller market.

Inventory build-up across the entire supply chain led to a vertiginous drop in sales in 1Q 2023 of -49% at Silicon Motion. While the asset light business model allowed SIMO to still produce a modest profit in the quarter, the results are clearly concerning. Compounding this situation, data from Phison (one of SIMO's largest competitors) suggest that the slowdown has persisted in Q2. Phison has reported slightly stronger year over year figures when we compare Q2 to Q1, but the data suggests that sales are down substantially. I anticipate that SIMO will have a similarly poor Q2 and seems to be the consensus on the street as well with a consensus EPS estimate of only $0.39 compared to $1.55 a year ago.

If you can look past this current downturn, Silicon Motion has a substantial market share in a growing industry which should lead to a great long term result. However, it is not clear that the market agrees with my evaluation of the rosy longer term prospects of the business. In the past quarter, shares of SIMO traded down to $51.63. If MaxLinear cannot close, I would not be shocked to see the stock trade even lower than that recent low. In this dismal environment, earnings may not get substantially better until H2 of 2024 and patient investors will be rewarded if they are willing to endure a potentially jarring short term.