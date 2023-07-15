Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Analyzing 13Fs: ARK Investment Management (Cathie Wood) Q2 2023

Summary

  • The memo reads that the bear market has been cancelled, and there are few who are as happy about the change in fortunes as Cathie Wood and ARK Funds.
  • Her flagship ARKK fund, as well as other ARK family funds, have had an impressive run lately and were consistent in outperforming major global indices.
  • The reported U.S. equity-based assets under management for the combined funds increased by $3.2 billion to $14.73 billion as per the latest filing.
  • ARK Investment Management reopened an old holding in Palantir, while adding on top of their Coinbase, Block, Twilio, Coinbase, and UiPath.
  • They have also cut their exposure to the likes of Tesla, Roku, Zoom Video Communications, Exact Sciences and Shopify.

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned funds and asset managers. Our original article on the matter

Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

