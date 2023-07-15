Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philip Morris: The Growth Story Is Just Beginning

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Philip Morris International is seeing growth driven by its smoke-free products IQOS and ZYN.
  • PM expects a strong Q2 and reaffirmed its full-year forecast.
  • The company plans to reintroduce IQOS in the U.S. market next year, which could be a strong growth driver.

Miami Beach venue ZYN Tobacco free nicotine pouches

felixmizioznikov

Back in April, I wrote that Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had a big opportunity in front on it from smoke-free products, placing a "Buy" rating on the company. Since then, the stock is up modestly, trailing the return of the S&P 500. Let's take

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.72K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.