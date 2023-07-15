felixmizioznikov

Back in April, I wrote that Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had a big opportunity in front on it from smoke-free products, placing a "Buy" rating on the company. Since then, the stock is up modestly, trailing the return of the S&P 500. Let's take a close look at the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, PM is an international tobacco company. Its cigarettes are sold in approximately 175 markets outside the U.S. Altria (MO) has the sole rights to sell its cigarette brands in the U.S., although PM is allowed to sell some of its smoke-free brands in the U.S.

PM sells its cigarettes under a variety of brands including Marlboro, Parliament, Chesterfield, L&M, and Philip Morris brands, as well as some large local brands. Marlboro represented about 39% of its cigarette volumes last year.

PM also sells smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn products under its IQOS product line. These products contain a heating device and tobacco consumables. It also sells nicotine pouches under the ZYN brand, which it acquired from Swedish Match.

Q2 Shaping Up Well

The second quarter looks to be shaping up well for PM, with the company reaffirming its full-year forecast in June ahead of a Deutsche Bank conference, saying that it expects a strong Q2. For the quarter, the company said it is now looking for adjusted EPS to be at the top end of its $1.42-1.47 range, despite a -13 negative impact from currency. HTU shipment volumes are projected to rise 25-29% to 31-32 billion units. It is also looking for a 100 basis point sequential improvement in its adjusted operating margin.

For the full year, the company is looking for adjusted EPS of $6.10-6.22, up from $5.98 a year ago. Currency is expected to have a -30 cent impact on its adjusted EPS, otherwise its EPS guidance would be between $6.40-6.52.

Company Presentation

In my original article, I wrote that PM's biggest opportunity was its continued shift into smoke-free products, as they have higher prices per unit and have more robust margins. Based on management's comments at the Deutsche Bank conference, it two main smoke-free products are continuing to drive growth.

At the conference, CFO Emmanuel Babeau said IQOS and ZYN were driving its results in Q2. On the IQOS front, he sees continued momentum behind the brand and that as it launches ILUMA in new countries that the momentum of the brand just picks up. As a reminder, IQOS ILUMA uses an induction heating technology that doesn't use a blade and requires no cleaning, which makes it more attractive to users.

On the ZYN side, the company said the brand is showing strong growth in the U.S., which can also be seen in Nielsen and scan data. Within the U.S., ZYN started out on the western part of the country. Babeau said it is seeing both increased consumption there, while it is also looking to increase capacity and move eastward. In addition, it will launch in 5-10 markets in the coming months.

With its shift to smoke-free products, PM is also seeing its gross margins improve. In the near term, there is a bit of a headwind as it switches users to IQOS ILUMA, but IQOS consumables have about a 10 percentage point higher margin than noncombustibles. An IQOS heat stick is also around 2.5x the price of a cigarette, as well. In addition, ZYN is also a higher margin product.

Discussing margins at the Deutsche Bank conference, Babeau said:

"We've been facing a number of headwinds, of course, like everybody, the inflation, but on top of that, the disruption coming from the war in Ukraine, and we've been really significantly impacted. I explained that we are progressively gradually overcoming that, but it's taking some time. I think in addition to that, there were all the costs attached with the launch of ILUMA. Here again, it's a gradual progressive improvement, but we are now in this phase of improvement. And remember, the business on IQOS is having a fundamental positive mix. Our gross margin rate on the consumable for IQOS is about 10 percentage points higher than noncombustible. So there is a positive effect when we grow the IQOS business coming from this consumable. On top of it, I know that I still have some difficulty to interest people to that, but ZYN is coming with also a very nicely accretive capacity on the margin. I mean we flagged it. Swedish Match is an accretive acquisition at the level of the top line, at the level of the margin, at the level of the cash flow, at the level of the adjusted EPS. And therefore, that's also going to participate in the margin trajectory. So here again, sorry, you will have to wait for September, we'll be more precise about that. But I think we have clearly the element to show that we can expect some positive evolution for the margin, even if we acknowledge the fact that we will need to invest to extract the full potential of our smoke-free portfolio."

Entering the U.S. market with IQOS will be another potential driver next April, when the company takes back the rights from MO. MO hasn't really tried to push the product, and so PM will be starting almost from scratch. It said it should have a monopoly in the U.S. for the category, but it will have to invest to spread awareness and the differences between heat-not-burn and vaping. With 30 million U.S. smokers, it has a big opportunity if it can convert a meaningful percentage of them to IQOS. It is targeting a 10% market share by 2030, which follows the trajectory of other countries where IQOS has been introduced.

When it comes to risks, the IQOS introduction in the U.S. is among the top. ILUMA is not approved in the U.S., so it will have to use its older products, and with an ITC ban on the product, PM will have to manufacture them in the U.S. It will also have to compete with vaping, which has become popular in the U.S. The company spent a lot of money buying back the rights for the U.S. and will have to make investments, so we'll have to wait and see if they payoff.

And of course, PM still faces the government regulation and Russia-Ukraine risks I discussed in my first article. The company didn't give an update on its Russian business, but it doesn't seem to be too big of a headwind given its strong guidance.

Valuation

PM's stock currently trades around 13.1x the 2023 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 billion and 12x the 2024 consensus of $16.4 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 16x the 2023 consensus of $6.23.

It's projected to grow revenue by 12% this year, helped by the Swedish Match acquisition, and 7% in 2024.

The stock trades at a premium to its tobacco peers, although it is expected to grow a bit faster than most of them.

PM Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Between IQOS and ZYN, PM continues to have some nice growth opportunities ahead. The re-introduction of IQOS in the U.S. next year will carry some risk, but the upside is pretty huge as unlike other markets, converting U.S. smokers to IQOS will be adding completely new customers given that it does not sell cigarettes in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the margin improvement story still has some legs to it, especially when the temporary headwinds from switching customers to IQOS ILUMA start to fade. A revenue growth and margin improvement story in the consumer stable space is always a powerful one, and you can also throw in ~ 5% yield and 15 consecutive years of dividend growth for good measure. Few tobacco peers have the catalysts in place that PM does, which continues to make the stock a "Buy" despite its higher valuation.