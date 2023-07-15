Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tellurian: Driftwood Financing Could Be A Game Changer

Jul. 15, 2023
Tyson Halsey, CFA
Summary

  • Tellurian is expected to raise $12-15 billion in the coming weeks and months for its Driftwood LNG project, which could potentially increase TELL shares five-fold by year-end.
  • Tellurian's share price has been volatile since 2015, largely due to the uncertainty surrounding the funding of the Driftwood LNG facility.
  • The company's stock price is expected to rise if it successfully finances Driftwood LNG, with a potential market capitalization of $32 billion in 2029.

liquefied natural gas plant and a terminal for its transportatio

lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Tellurian's prospects are improving with Driftwood LNG now poised to raise $12-15 billion in the coming weeks and months. If Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) funds Driftwood LNG, we believe that TELL shares could rise five-fold by year end

Tyson Halsey, CFA
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We own the stock and options on Tellurian.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

b
boerdec
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (61)
At this price i take the risk of bankruptcy. Most value is already evaporated, so I will stay with the remaining part.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
