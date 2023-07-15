Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

J.B. Hunt Transport Services: Fantastic Business That Is Returning Quickly

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
224 Followers

Summary

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc saw a 7% YoY decrease in revenues and a drop in EPS from $2.29 to $1.89, but its share price continues to rise.
  • The company's largest revenue streams are the Intermodal and Dedicated Contract Services segments, which represent 48% and 27% of total revenues, respectively.
  • Despite a decrease in both top and bottom lines in Q1 2023, the company is expected to see EPS growth in Q2 2023 due to rising rates and stable gas prices.

White Semi-Trailer Truck Heading down a four-lane Highway at Dusk

grandriver

Investment Rundown

The transportation industry has been quite volatile as rates have gone lower and companies have been faced with challenges to maintain strong margins. For J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) they had a poor start to

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
224 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.