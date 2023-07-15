Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Opera: Are You Prepared? It's Time To Get Out (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 15, 2023 10:30 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)10 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Opera Limited has filed a Form F-3, announcing a $300M mixed shelf offering, allowing its selling shareholders to sell up to 141.77M ordinary shares or equivalent ADSs.
  • The selling shareholders are linked to Opera Chairman and CEO Yahui Zhou. OPRA fell 30% on July 14 as the market attempted to price in the offering.
  • I gleaned that this could start a well-deserved decline after OPRA surged more than 600% from its October 2022 lows.
  • OPRA dip buyers who are still holding on should consider cutting exposure before the momentum swings lower, catching more recent late buyers by surprise.
Web browser applications

Wachiwit

I last presented my thesis on Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) toward the end of June, as I cautioned investors to avoid chasing its momentum surge, which seems unsustainable. However, I also noted that a sell signal in OPRA had not been validated, suggesting

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

w*e*d profile picture
w*e*d
Today, 11:22 AM
Premium
Comments (63)
I find it interesting that most comments now focus on the Chinese connection, how all this is (supposedly) shady, and the whole thing is about to collapse. Since yesterday, next to nothing has been said about, you know, it’s earnings, financials, the health of the company, quality of its products, etc. Are they in trouble from that perspective? Is the long term story over? If, so, then by all means get out, as I would also bail. But I’d prefer a little perspective on some of the other things that matter.
B
Batsi
Today, 11:03 AM
Premium
Comments (66)
Seeking Alpha is shit and I will not be renewing my premium subscription when it comes due.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 11:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1.3K)
If it still has a terrific growth and earnings track record with great forward guidance, what is the panic selling about? I am looking at the "facts" and they look very good to me. I don't see anything has changed in regards to the long term picture. Am I missing something?
R
Rhmassing
Today, 10:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.84K)
Coming with a negative report urging to sell AFTER share dropped more than one third! Such genius to ensure all the predictions are supported afterward.
It takes all kind to make a market and investors be aware of opportunists pretending to be gurus!
Don’t know why SA even granted it tge “Editors choice”, while published an article merely days ago calling it the best performing stock this year!
R
Rhoda711
Today, 10:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
JR Research…
Thank you for pointing out the following.
“OPRA ADS holders might not have factored this sufficiently into their risks assessment, as Opera reminds them that
"as an ADS holder, you are not considered a shareholder of Opera Limited and do not possess shareholder rights."
8-|
I acknowledge the
“Do your own Research” bit.
But not a single buy or strong buy recommendation made on OPRA on SA, pointed out the above information quite so succinctly.
Good job
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 10:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.65K)
A generational buying opportunity. $50 by EOY
R
Rhoda711
Today, 10:54 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
@FirstFIREWealth
If that’s not a sarcastic remark…
Why?
8-)
Dave_Offutt profile picture
Dave_Offutt
Today, 10:36 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (29)
Glad I got a few weeks ago! Phew!
