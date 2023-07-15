da-kuk

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is one of the largest and most popular exchange-traded funds (EFTs) that invests in the US information technology sector. The fund tracks the performance of the MSCI US IMI 25/50 Information Technology Index, which covers a broad range of companies that provide hardware, software, internet, cloud, semiconductor, and IT services. I give it a buy rating as it is an excellent low-cost ETF with an exceptional track record in a high-growth sector.

VGT has a low expense ratio of 0.10%, which gives it a significant cost advantage over its peers. The fund also has a dividend yield of 0.69%, which adds to its total return potential. VGT has delivered impressive performance over the past year, gaining 35.70% and outperforming the broader market.

Top Holdings

VGT holds 328 stocks in its portfolio, with a heavy concentration on the top 10 holdings, which account for 61.71% of its assets. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the fund's largest holding, which makes up 21.63% of its weight. Apple is the world's most valuable company by market capitalization and one of the leading consumer electronics, software, and services innovators.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is the second-largest holding, representing 21.06% of the fund's assets. Microsoft is a global software, cloud computing, gaming, and hardware leader. The company has been growing its revenue and earnings at a double-digit rate, driven by its strong cloud business.

Other notable holdings include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Accenture plc (ACN), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), and Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Name Symbol % Assets Apple Inc (AAPL) 21.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 21.06% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) 5.17% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 3.08% Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) 2.05% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 1.87% Accenture PLC Class A (ACN) 1.77% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 1.76% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 1.75% Oracle Corp (ORCL) 1.58% Click to enlarge

Past Performance

VGT has a strong track record of performance over the past decade, consistently beating its category average and the S&P 500 index(SPY)(VOO). The fund has achieved an annualized return of 20.39% over the past ten years, compared to 14.36% for its category and 8.68% for the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The fund has also shown resilience during market downturns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic 2020. The fund only lost 29.70% in 2020, while its category average dropped by 46.00%, and the S&P 500 plunged by 48.61%. The fund recovered quickly from the crisis, gaining 30.45% in 2021 and reaching new highs in 2023.

Data by YCharts

Relative Performance

VGT has also outperformed its main competitor, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index. The Nasdaq-100 index consists of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market, mainly in the technology sector.

VGT has a higher exposure to some of the best-performing tech stocks, such as Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, which account for more than 48% of its weight. QQQ has a lower exposure to these stocks, which make up about 34% of its importance. QQQ also has more exposure to some of the underperforming tech stocks, such as Netflix(NFLX) and Zoom(ZM), which account for about 9% of its weight.

As a result, VGT has outpaced QQQ over the past year, gaining 35.70% versus 28.51%. VGT has also outperformed QQQ over the past three years, five years, and ten years, with annualized returns of 16.36%, 19.64%, and 20.39%, respectively, compared to 15.13%, 18.67%, and 18.94% for QQQ.

Data by YCharts

Growth Prospects

The information technology sector is expected to benefit from several long-term trends, such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and online entertainment. These trends have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for remote work, online learning, telehealth, and social distancing solutions.

According to a report by IDC, global IT spending is projected to grow by 6.2% in 2023 to reach $6.8 trillion. The report also forecasts that the cloud segment will increase by 18% in 2023 to reach $1.3 trillion, accounting for over one-third of the total IT spending.

VGT is well-positioned to capture this growth opportunity, as it has exposure to some of the leading companies in the IT sector that are driving innovation and disruption in their respective fields. The fund also has a diversified portfolio that covers various subsectors and market segments within the IT industry. One risk may be that the ETF is to top heavy, but that is the beauty of an ETF. As market dynamics change and some companies become less dominant, the ETF automatically reweights. Until that moment, the ETF will continue to ride the coattails of the most prominent players in the market.

Benefits of ETFs over Individual Stocks

Investing in an ETF like VGT can offer several benefits over picking individual stocks in the same sector. Some of the main benefits are:

Diversification: ETFs can provide diversification benefits, including lower risk and less volatility, which often makes a fund safer to own than an individual stock. By investing in an ETF, you can gain exposure to hundreds of different companies in the IT sector, reducing your reliance on the performance of any single company.

Cost-efficiency: ETFs tend to have much lower expense ratios than actively managed funds or stock trading. The expense ratio of VGT is only 0.10%, which means you only pay $10 per year for every $10,000 invested. This is much lower than the average expense ratio of 1.25% for actively managed funds or the commissions and fees you would pay for buying and selling individual stocks.

Tax-efficiency: ETFs can be more tax-efficient than individual stocks, especially if you hold them for a long time. ETFs typically have lower turnover rates than actively managed funds or personal stock trading, generating fewer taxable events such as capital gains distributions or dividends. ETFs also allow you to defer taxes until you sell your shares, giving you more control over your tax situation.

Convenience: ETFs offer the option to immediately reinvest dividends or buy fractional shares, which can help you compound your returns and optimize your portfolio allocation. ETFs allow you to quickly access different market segments, geographies, or themes without researching and selecting individual stocks.

Risks and Challenges

Despite its attractive prospects, VGT also faces some risks and challenges that investors should know about. One of the main risks is the high valuation of some of the fund's holdings, especially the mega-cap tech stocks that have seen their prices soar in recent years. These stocks may be vulnerable to profit-taking, regulatory scrutiny, competition, or changing consumer preferences.

Another risk is the potential impact of rising interest rates on the tech sector, which tends to have higher growth expectations and lower dividend payouts than other sectors. Higher interest rates could reduce the present value of future cash flows and make tech stocks less appealing relative to other income-generating assets.

A third risk is the possibility of geopolitical tensions or trade disputes affecting the global supply chain and demand for tech products and services. For instance, the ongoing US-China rivalry could pose challenges for some of the fund's holdings that have significant exposure to the Chinese market or rely on Chinese suppliers.

Finally, the fund risks being overly weighted towards a few dominant companies. The poor performance of these few companies could have an outsized impact on the stock's performance until it can reweight its holdings.

Conclusion

VGT is a solid choice for investors who want to gain exposure to the US information technology sector, which offers strong growth potential and diversification benefits. The fund has a low-cost structure, a dividend yield, and a proven track record of performance. However, investors should also be mindful of the risks involved in investing in this sector, such as high valuation, interest rate sensitivity, and geopolitical uncertainty.