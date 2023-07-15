Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

East 72 Dynasty Trust - Bolloré SE: The Most Interesting Company In The World

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.5K Followers

Summary

  • If there is a more interesting company on the planet than the French conglomerate Bolloré, we are yet to find it.
  • The Bolloré story in the public sphere dates from 1985 with the IPO of Bolloré Technologies.
  • On any reasoned analysis, Bolloré shares are extraordinarily cheap.

Bolloré Logistics Canada head office in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Bolloré (OTCPK:BOIVF): à 201 ans, l'entreprise la plus intéressante du monde[2]

"Je remercie Dieu que Google Traduction ait été inventé" (I thank God that Google Translate

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.5K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Antonio Diegues profile picture
Antonio Diegues
Today, 6:53 AM
Premium
Comments (124)
Great article. I wonder what is the best long term investment: BOL or ODET?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.