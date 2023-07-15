The Paper-And-Pencil-Only (PPO) 123

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: The Peculiar Period of Mar 2020 to Mar 2023

The Paper-Pencil-Only [PPO] Approach has evolved an invaluable momentum/trend tracking method since Sep 2022. The Approach has traced the somewhat weak uptrend in Oct. 2022, but the Uptrend was toppled in Dec. 2022.

The Santa Claus Rally and January effect helped the Uptrend reinstated. but in Feb, the aggressive bear attacks almost overturned the Uptrend which barely survived.

Finally, the Uptrend clearly shot up on Mar 31, 2023. For six months between Sep 2022 and Mar 2023, the traditional fundamental and technical analyses have been mostly silent on the momentum/trend front.

Investors have been misoriented because of the Pandemic Recession [PR] of the National Bureau of Economic Research [NBER] in Mar 2020. The PR was short lived for about 11 months or one year until Mar 2021.

Most investors thought the expansion, starting in Mar 2021, was an expansion in a bear market. Normally, a bear market, as a leading indicator, leads to a recession (not an expansion) in about six months.

Here, clearly the sequence was disordered. The expansion is 2 years-and-three months old, but a recession is not expected in the foreseeable future. We witness it to view “Recession Forecasting?’.

In fact, the Great Expansion, starting in Jun 2009, didn’t stop by the hiccup of the Covid-19, and the Pandemic Recession. In Mar 2009, the current super bull market started, three months earlier, so we have to back to 2009, 14 years ago, according to “Backing To The 2009 Origin?” We witness a right sequence: A bull market started first, and an expansion followed three months later.

Since Mar 2023, most investors, bears or bulls, have ridden the “bull/expansion bandwagon” together. All crowds are not unison: ordinary bulls, confusing bears, desperate short-sellers, naming a few. As a consequence, the market has boiled fiercely, as a hot pot cooks an inedible soup.

For bears have 9 months old bull (starting in Oct 2022) and 2 years+ old expansion (starting Mar 2021) while bulls have 14 years+ old bull and expansion (starting Mar 2009 and Jun 2009, respectively). As a result, the market has been unsettled until May 2023.

The PPO Contribution No. 1

The accurate monitor of the current Uptrend from Sep 2020 to date

Table 7. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jan 1 1 1 3 12 Feb 1 5 7 Mar 2 2 2 12 Apr 1 4 6 May 1 1 3 8 Jun 1 2 2 12 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL 6 Tm 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jan 1 5 7 Feb 1 5 7 Mar 1 3 5 Apr 4 4 May 1 4 10 Jun 1 1 1 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Since the last week of Dec 2022, the multiple Trifectas ratcheted the stock market, an extension of the PPO Approach has been demanded to reconcile the current Uptrend, and to give investors more broad and feasible evidence. Table 7 is a summary of 6 Monthly Tables in "The Trifecta Front in the Stock Market".

“The No. of In A Row for Tp” and “The No. of In A Row for Tm” mean for six months we had 6, 4, 3, 2, and 1 days in a row of Tp and 3, 2, and 1 days in a row of Tb, respectively.

As the NOTE 2, 3, and 4 describe, 1) “Tp” is the Trifecta for Bull (plus), 2) “Tm” is the Trifecta for Bear (minus), “D” is a Double of a 1”m”/2”P”, and “S” is a Single of 2”m”/I”P”. (Counting “D” and “S” with “P”)

in January, we had 13 plus trifectas [Tps] for bulls and 7 minus trifectas [Tms] for bears:

The 13 Tps consist of a) 1 Tp in the four days in a row [IAR], b) 1 Tp in the three days IAR, c) 1 Tp in the two days IAR, and 4 Tps in one day.

These were significant enough: "Market Insider [MI]" advocated to buy the market. The actions of Mi didn’t consider the negative effect of the minus trifectas, consisting of a) 2 Tm in the two days IAR, and 3 Tm in one day. These Tms will harm the Bull advance in the later months.

In Feb Bears and bulls tied. Bears threatened the then Uptrend, which was re-started in Dec 2022, making almost another toppling of It. SPY and QQQ, whose overlapping is just 46%, fell quite a lot, leading by descending tech-giants

The right Business Cycles have been in the Great Expansion, starting in Jun 2009, and the right Market Cycles have been in the super bull market, starting in Mar 2009, as explained in “ The Pandemic Recession: Is It A Right Call?” Mar 11, 2023.

The bear-camp investors, nevertheless, believed that 1) The market ( SPY)'s steady advance was "a bear-market rally [BMR]", meaning "short-lived." The so-called BMR, however, had been steady and resilient, strengthening further month after month.

The reason was obvious: The market was not in a "bear" market but was in a genuinely strong Bull market, starting in Mar 2009. Finally, they revolted because of their frustration

The last month of 1Q, Mar, recovered the bullishness, right next from Feb, when the market was upside down. Historically, the end of Quarter, half Year or Year has been strong. The Mar nicely repeated the history.

In May, the battle was much escalated, and bears made the first win, after a tie in Feb

A Signal was Proudly on in Jun: Trifecta was in Six Days (Jun 07, Jun 08, Jun 09, Jun 12, Jun 13, and Jun 14) In A Row. This exhibition in the Table 7 is extremely rare.

The PPO Contribution No. 2

The translucent analysis on Trifecta records between Dec 27,2022 to Date

The Sector Diffusion Index (SDI)

The Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI] has lucidly reached readers. The quite positive response encourages me to explore capturing the rotation trend of 11 Sectors of SPY, comparing other equal weighted ETFs, Russell 2000 ETF, and mid-cap ETFs.

I have worked with Diffusion Index at the CIBCR during the 1980s, and 11 years ago, I published my first article in 2011. At that time, every day, I posted my TANER (which stands for "Topping, Advancing, Neutral, Ending, and Reversing.") TANER has several Diffusion Indexes with 40 stocks, 40 short-term bonds, Vanguard ETFs, and so on. Many investors followed my TANER.

Last weekend I extracted 11 Sectors of SPY for six months. It was an awesome volume of data. I compiled them on EXCEL, and made the Diffusion Indices for six months in 2023.

I have to use the EXCEL Logic Formula to fill "P" and "m" which are well-known symbols of the PPO. We can type the symbols for a couple of months' data, but we can't do it manually for a jumbo data (11x0.5 year).

I want to introduce "The Sector Diffusion Index of SPY (the S&P 500 Index [SDI] now. The Jun Table is used to explain what the DI is and How to Interpret the Table, etc. All Six Tables are placed in the "TABLE" section after text.

The origin of the "Paper-And-Pencil-Only (PPO)" is the founders of the National bureau of Economic Research " [NBEr], Arthur F. Burns and Wesley C. Mitchell eight decades ago.

Although We are in quite different era compared to the Michell-Burns Time, still the PPO Approach has shined in the macroeconomic research such as the monetary policy, business Cycles, Market cycles, Inflation, Labor Market, and so forth.

The PPO Approach recently has contributed on 1) the Momentum/Trend Analysis, 2) The Trifecta Distribution Front in particular. As the third contribution, the PPO Approach to monitor the Stock-Market Breath and Turning Direction.

.

Diffusion Index

Uptrend, Trifecta Front, and Diffusion Index have a common thread of the PPO Approach which distinguishes any movement with a plus (“P”) and a minus (“m” without considering the size differences.

In any special situations with any external shock such as oil embargo or pandemic Covid-19 or internal impacts of over-tightened monetary policy and undue fiscal expansion, the PPO Approach has worked to fill the vacuum of traditional fundamental or technical approaches.

Every day 11 SPY Sectors together make a Diffusion Index which oscillates between 0% to 100%. if all 11 sectors rose, the DI is 100%, and if all fell, DI is 0%. We have 11 sectors so we don't have an exact 50%. SPY had 12 sectors before. Making 11 sectors is better for DI analysis in a sense.

Jun30 in Table 6 (in TABLES), DI was 100% meaning that 11 out of 11 ascended. It’s very strong move. We can buy because the following day of one good session would repeat over 50% chance. What about a surge two days in a row, well you would make your decision, and so on. The nice thing about DI is it can be used as a market indicator at the day one.

The DI also indicates market breath which mean how tightly the components stick together. As DI goes further more sessions, more weeks, more months, the breath more accurately reveal.

The Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI] was published Jul 8, 2023. The "SDI" is introduced. I will calculate 1) Daily, Weekly, (with Jun and Jul data so far), Monthly (after getting 1H Data), Quarterly (1Q, 2Q so far), Half-Yearly (1H), and Annually (from 2024).

The PPO Contribution No. 3

The SDI is a novel and innovative EXCEL workstation from Jan 03, 2023 to Jun 30, 2023

The Conclusion: Online PPO Workshop

This article wraps up the three pillars of the PPO - 1) Uptrend, 2) the TDI, and 3) SDI.

The focus is to make readers capable of 1) collecting market data from "Yahoo Finance", 2) making a Table on paper with pencil, and 3) preparing for trading or investing or both. You can get any articles of mine, simply get in "MRI" where the inventory of articles is classified by subjects.

A very short Table (which has two weeks of Jul, 9 days, and 88 data points) instead of 6 Tables (which are in “TABLES”, six months (Jan to Jun, the data points are about 17K (=25 (average per month) times 6(months) and times 11(sectors)).

When we check every data point to see whether it is + or -, and type "P" or "m" on 88 points. It's time consuming but it's possible manually. Imagine how many days we need to do 17K spots. It's possible but surely not practical. Excel did six Tables for me: it took about five minutes.

I have the first PPO Workshop assignment: If you want to do it yourself, extract the eleven sectors (XLRE, XLU, XLC, XLY, XLF, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLK, XLB, and XLV) for 9 days (Jul. 3 - Jul 14) of SPY (the S&P 500 Index) from Yahoo Finance. And make a small size Table. Any questions or suggestions, either making comments or email me. I will devote my time to teach you the nuts and bolts.

The Online PPO Workshop [“OPPOW”] will facilitate training individual investors. Equipping this simple but powerful technique transforms from just following to “gurus” to actively engaging investment in your unique way. It's going to be a great opportunity to learn about it.

TABLE3

Table 1. The Jan Diffusion Index of The SPY Eleven Sectors Jan-23 The SPY (The S&P %)) Index) 11 Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 01/03/23 P m P m P m P m m m m 4 36% 01/04/23 P P P P m m P P P P P 9 82% 01/05/23 P m P m m P m m m m m 3 27% 01/06/23 m P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 01/09/23 P P P P m m m m P P m 6 55% 01/10/23 m P P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 01/11/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 01/12/23 P m P P P P P m P P m 8 73% 01/13/23 m m P P P P m P P P P 8 73% 01/17/23 P m m P m P m P P m m 5 45% 01/18/23 P m m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 01/19/23 m m P m m P m m m m P 3 27% 01/20/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 01/23/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 01/24/23 P P m m P m P P m P m 6 55% 01/25/23 m m P P P P m P m P P 7 64% 01/26/23 P P P P P P P m P P P 10 91% 01/27/23 P m P P m m P m P m m 5 45% 01/30/23 P m m m m m m P m m m 1 9% 01/31/23 m P P P P P P P P P P 7 64% AVERAGE 61% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2. The Feb Diffusion Index of The SPY Eleven Sectors Feb-23 The SPY (The S&P %)) Index) 11 Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 02/01/23 P P P P m m P P P P P 9 82% 02/02/23 P P P P P m P m P m m 7 64% 02/03/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/06/23 m P m m m m m P m m m 2 18% 02/07/23 P m P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 02/08/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/09/23 P m m m m m m m m m m 10 91% 02/10/23 m P m m P P P P m P P 7 64% 02/13/23 P P P P P m P P P P P 10 91% 02/14/23 P m P P m P m m P P m 6 55% 02/15/23 m P P P P m P P P P m 8 73% 02/16/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/17/23 P P m P P m P P m m P 7 64% 02/21/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/22/23 m m P P m m m m m P m 3 27% 02/23/23 m m m m P P P m P P P 6 55% 02/24/23 m P m m P m m m m P m 3 27% 02/27/23 P m P P m P P m P P m 7 64% 02/28/23 m m P m P m m m m P m 3 27% AVERAGE 46% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. The Mar Diffusion Index of The SPY Eleven Sectors Mar-23 The SPY (The S&P %)) Index) 11 Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 03/01/23 m m m m m P P m m P m 3 27% 03/02/23 m P P m m P P P P P P 8 73% 03/03/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 03/06/23 P P m m P P m P P m m 6 55% 03/07/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 03/08/23 m P P m m m P P P P m 6 55% 03/09/23 P m m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 03/10/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 03/13/23 m P m P m m m P P m P 5 45% 03/14/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 03/15/23 m P P m m m m P P m m 4 36% 03/16/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 03/17/23 P m m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 03/20/23 m P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/21/23 P m P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 03/22/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 03/23/23 m m P m m m m m P m m 2 18% 03/24/23 m P P m m P P P P P P 8 73% 03/27/23 P P m P P P P P m P P 9 82% 03/28/23 m P m m m P P P m P m 5 45% 03/29/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 03/30/23 P P P P m P P P P P P 10 91% 03/31/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% AVERAGE 56% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 4. The Apr Diffusion Index of The SPY Eleven Sectors Apr-23 The SPY (The S&P %)) Index) 11 Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 04/03/23 P m P m P P P P m P P 8 73% 04/04/23 m P P m m m m m m m P 3 27% 04/05/23 m P m m m P m P m m P 4 36% 04/06/23 P P P P P m m P P m P 8 73% 04/10/23 m m m P P P P m m P m 5 45% 04/11/23 P P m P P P P P m P P 9 82% 04/12/23 P m m m m P P m m P P 5 45% 04/13/23 m P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 04/14/23 m m m P P P m m m m m 3 27% 04/17/23 m P m P P m P P P P m 7 64% 04/18/23 P m m P P P P P P P m 8 73% 04/19/23 m P m m P m m m m m P 3 27% 04/20/23 P m m m m m m P m m m 2 18% 04/21/23 m P P P m m m P m m P 5 45% 04/24/23 P P m m m P P P m P P 7 64% 04/25/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 04/26/23 m m m m m m m m P m m 1 9% 04/27/23 m P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 04/28/23 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% AVERAGE 52% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 5. The May Diffusion Index of The SPY Eleven Sectors May-23 The SPY (The S&P %)) Index) 11 Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 05/01/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 05/02/23 m P m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 05/03/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/04/23 P m P P P m m m m m m 4 36% 05/05/23 m m m m m P P m m m m 2 18% 05/08/23 P P P P m m m m P P P 7 64% 05/09/23 m m P P m m m P m m m 3 27% 05/10/23 m P P m m P P P m P m 6 55% 05/11/23 m m P P P P P m P P m 7 64% 05/12/23 m m m m m m m m P m m 1 9% 05/15/23 m m P P P P P m P P P 7 64% 05/16/23 P m P P P P P m P P m 8 73% 05/17/23 P m m m m P m P m P P 5 45% 05/18/23 m P P m P m m m P m P 5 45% 05/19/23 P m m m m P m m m m m 2 18% 05/22/23 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 05/23/23 m m m m m m P m P m m 2 18% 05/24/23 m m P P P m P P P P m 7 64% 05/25/23 P m P P m m m m P m m 4 36% 05/26/23 m P m m m m m P m m P 3 27% 05/30/23 P m P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 05/31/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/31/23 P P P P m m m m m m P 5 45% AVERAGE 43% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge