Jetlinerimages

Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) stock is up more than 40% year to date. But shares of the largest airline by market cap could soar even higher than that going forward. Here’s why.

Off The Chain

Delta’s management team painted a compelling picture of the business and its growth drivers at its recent analyst day. The company stated that pent-up demand for travel as a result of the restrictions during the COVID pandemic is still strong.

Additionally, Delta pointed to the fact that high-income consumers (which it defines as those making over $100,000 annually) now account for 75% of air travel spending (for the industry as a whole; CEO Ed Bastian says that this proportion could be even higher for Delta itself). Encouragingly for Delta, these consumers at the upper end of the economic spectrum increased their household wealth by $27 trillion since the pandemic, so they have plenty of disposable income to use for travel. If there is an economic recession at some point in the near future, as some analysts expect, for better or worse the spending power of these consumers should take less of a hit than consumers at the lower end of the spectrum. On the upside, wealthier consumers also have more ability to pay more for premium seats. (On this week's earnings call, Delta reported that premium ticket revenue growth outstripped that of economy class).

Ed Bastian recently told CNBC that demand is “off the chain” and that “people are wanting to travel, and they are prioritizing travel” whether it’s in the U.S., Europe or Asia, and anybody who has been at an airport recently can likely attest to this.

Based on this strong demand, Delta’s recently-released second quarter earnings set new records for the company’s highest ever quarterly revenue ($15.6 billion in operating revenue) and highest ever profitability (operating income of $2.5 billion) in a quarter. Impressively, Delta’s earnings for the quarter more than doubled year over year, from $735 million during the same period last year to $1.83 billion this year.

Delta is also using its strong results to improve the company’s position by paying down debt and reinstating its quarterly dividend.

The market didn’t go crazy over the stock after these record-breaking results, perhaps based on the fact that Bastian acknowledged that “aviation infrastructure is fragile” and that capacity to meet all of this demand will persist for an “extended period of time” based on supply chain challenges, aircraft delivery, and worker training.

These are legitimate challenges, but that shouldn’t distract from the fact that Delta is clearly firing on all cylinders right now. The company said that it expects strong demand and its results to continue into the third quarter, raising its third quarter guidance and raising its full-year earnings guidance to $6-$7 per share (up from $5-6 previously).

While some skeptics may question if recent results are the product of a one-time boom in travel demand, Bastian says that we are still in the “middle innings” of a shift in consumer demand from goods to services like travel. Momentum seems to be continuing -- June 30th, the last day of the quarter, was Delta’s highest-ever revenue for a summer day. Not only that, but management sees customers booking international flights into September and October, significantly expanding the typical peak travel season.

Economy Class Valuation

While Delta's management team has made a compelling case for the demand drivers propelling its business being more than just a one-time travel boom, and the company has executed well, the market doesn’t yet seem to be giving Delta much credit for its long-term growth and improved business just yet. This skepticism is evidenced by the fact that Delta stock still trades at under 8 times earnings. Management is now guiding to $7 or more per share in earnings in 2024, meaning that the stock is trading at just about 7 times 2024 earnings estimates. This type of valuation is a significant discount to the broader market -- the S&P 500 currently trades at about 19 times earnings.

Airlines are cyclical businesses, and the aforementioned challenges do exist, so it’s understandable that Delta isn’t trading at a market multiple, but there is still plenty of room for upside between its current P/E multiple of under 7.5 and the S&P 500’s P/E multiple of 19. It also then makes sense to compare Delta to its airline peers -- while it trades roughly in-line with competitors like United Airlines (UAL) American Airlines (AAL), it trades at a sizable discount to budget carriers like Southwest Airlines (LUV), JetBlue (JBLU) and Allegiant Travel Company (OTC:AGLT), which seems unwarranted.

First Class

From a qualitative perspective, Delta also seems to be a cut above the competition right now. For the second year in a row, the Wall Street Journal named Delta its top U.S. airline for 2022, based on criteria including factors like on-time arrival and avoiding extreme delays.

Additionally, during the quarter, The Points Guy named Delta the top air line for the fifth year in a row, based on high scores in categories including “reliability, customer experience, network and loyalty.”

Furthermore, during a recent interview with CNBC, JPMorgan's senior airline analyst Jamie Baker pointed out the incredible fact that "close to 1% of U.S. GDP is now being charged on co-branded Delta American Express (AXP) credit cards," which is a testament to the size and loyalty of the company's customer base.

Risks to the Thesis

As with any investment opportunity, investors should consider the risks that could come with investing in Delta Air Lines. While demand looks unlikely to fade any time soon, challenges like the "fragile" aviation infrastructure in the U.S. that Bastian alluded to, supply chain issues, and labor shortages could all pose real challenges to Delta and get in the way of meeting this demand. The airline industry has also periodically had to deal with strikes by pilots, which could hinder Delta's ability to serve customers, and severe weather delays are another challenge that Delta and its peers must frequently contend with.

Plenty of Runway Ahead

Looking at Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades, Delta boasts top marks across the board -- A for valuation, A for growth, A+ for profitability, A for momentum, and A for revisions.

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, Seeking Alpha analysts, Wall Street analysts, and quantitative rankings all view Delta as a Buy or Strong Buy.

Seeking Alpha

With an attractive valuation even after its strong performance year to date, improving fundamental performance, an industry-leading reputation, and powerful tailwinds that should continue to drive long-term demand, Delta stock continues to look attractive and well-positioned to build on its strong start to 2023.