Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JNK: High Yield ETFs Offer Investors A Contrarian Play (Rating Upgrade)

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article evaluates the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF as an investment option at its current market price.
  • The fund's primary aim is to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index.
  • I have previously expressed caution about, which proved to be justified, but I see a bigger investment climate now.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Close up of hand holding black pen on number or percentage yield of financial investment return year to date, interest compound or growth of money concept

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a high-yield

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.24K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and my BS and MBA are in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

c
cristobal cardona
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (2.48K)
JNK has to go down more as people can buy a US treasury that costs half and pays a little less abd is 100% safe! Yes it will not last more than 18 months, then we could revisit this!
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 8:22 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.08K)
Thanks for sharing your thoughts
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.