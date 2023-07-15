Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPYI: New S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Strong 12.1% Yield, Good Performance

Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SPYI is a relatively new S&P 500 covered call ETFs, boasting a 12.1% yield.
  • The fund's covered call strategy is a bit less aggressive than average, with fund returns hewing more closely to those of the S&P 500 than its peers.
  • An overview of the fund follows.
Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) invests in the underlying components of the S&P 500 and sells covered calls on its holdings. Option characteristics vary, but strike prices tend to be a bit outside the money, and expiration

This article was written by

Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
8.47K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
Triton240
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (427)
What's the daily trade volume on this fund? Easy to unload if necessary?
I agree with MrFireby2023 below except that I would have it at a much smaller percentage of the portfolio, maybe 5%-10% max. Sounds like a good income vehicle without a ton of risk!
MrFireby2023 profile picture
MrFireby2023
Today, 9:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (407)
I appreciate you reviewing this new fund and bringing it to investors’ attention. I believe a 50/50 weight of this fund coupled with DIVO will provide this recently retired investor a relatively conservative equity allocation as well as offering me generous monthly income.
