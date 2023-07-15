Galeanu Mihai

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) invests in the underlying components of the S&P 500 and sells covered calls on its holdings. Option characteristics vary, but strike prices tend to be a bit outside the money, and expiration dates a couple of months into the future. Terms a bit less aggressive than average, resulting in a somewhat more moderate, vanilla fund compared to other covered call ETFs.

As with other covered call ETFs, the fund provides investors with a strong 12.1% yield, moderately reduced potential capital gains, and average downside potential. In my opinion the fund is a buy, but not significantly stronger than most other covered call ETFs in the market.

Covered Call Strategy Overview

I'll start with a quick look at SPYI's covered call strategy.

SPYI invests in the underlying components of the S&P 500 index. This is effectively equivalent to investing in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), or any other S&P 500 index fund.

SPYI then sells covered calls on the S&P 500 index. These options are structured in such a way as to transfer potential capital gains to counterparty, at a certain date, after a cutoff/strike price. In exchange for transferring away potential capital gains, SPYI receives premiums in cash. Said premiums are then distributed to shareholders.

SPYI is an actively-managed fund, so the specific characteristics of its options vary. From what I've seen, these tend to have expiration dates a couple of months into the future, strike prices a little bit higher than strike prices, cover most (not all) of the fund's holdings and generate premiums in the high single-digits per year.

SPYI's current options are as follows:

SPYI - Chart by author

Right now, and as per the table above, capital gains are moderately reduced when the S&P 500 reaches 4525, significantly reduced when it reaches 4570. For reference, the index currently trades at 4450 so investors could see some gains moving forward.

SPYI's covered call strategy has important implications for the fund and its shareholders. Let's have a look at these.

Covered Call Strategy - Implications

Lower Potential Capital Gains

SPYI's covered call strategy reduces the fund's potential capital gains. In my opinion, and taking into consideration current fund holdings, it would be fair and accurate to say that the fund has moderately reduced potential capital gains. As such, investors should expect below-average capital gains when the S&P 500 increases in value, as has been the case YTD.

Data by YCharts

The above is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, and one which should be particularly impactful during bull markets.

Higher Distribution Yield

SPYI's covered call strategy generates significant option premiums, as compensation for reduced potential capital gains. Said premiums are distributed to shareholders helping boost the fund's yield to 12.1%.

SPYI

It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, much higher than that of most asset classes, although comparable to that of other covered call ETFs.

Data by YCharts

SPYI's strong 12.1% distribution yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and the fund's core investment thesis.

Total Returns

SPYI's distribution yield is above-average, while the fund's potential capital gains are below-average. The net impact is dependent on market conditions, especially realized capital gains.

When capital gains are low or negative, the net impact tends to be positive, due to the fund's dividends. As an example, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 in late 2022, during which the index's price decreased by 3.2%. SPYI's price decreased as well, but strong dividends meant total returns were stronger.

Data by YCharts

When capital gains are high, the net impact tends to be negative, due to the fund's lower potential capital gains. As an example, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 YTD, during which the index's price has increased by 17.4%. SPYI's price was up too, but by much less, and the fund's strong dividends were not high enough to make up for the difference.

Data by YCharts

The net long-term impact of the fund's strategy is dependent on many factors, including long-term capital gains, option prices, and sequence of returns. The net long-term effect is likely to be slightly negative, as equities mostly go up, and as these securities are generally priced accordingly (there are no free lunches). SPYI has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, as expected, but only very slightly, inconsistently so.

Data by YCharts

SPYI's strong distribution yield and outperformance during bear markets are important benefits, and might make the fund a compelling investment opportunity for some income investors and retirees. Still, the fund has many important downsides, and is definitely not an investment for everyone. Some investors might prefer higher potential capital gains, and the likelihood of (slightly) stronger total returns.

SPYI - Differences to Peers

Long time readers probably noticed that SPYI's most important characteristics, benefits, and downsides, are similar to those of most covered call funds, including the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). This is true, and is because these strategies and funds all have broadly similar characteristics. SPYI does differ from most of its peers in two key ways.

First, is the fact SPYI's covered call strategy is actively-managed, while most covered call ETFs are index funds. SPYI's options strategy is meant to increase returns, maximize upside during bull markets, and reduce investor tax burdens. Although the fund has performed reasonably well relative to its peers since inception, I'm unclear about the impact of active management on said outperformance. I've seen nothing to indicate that the strategy has been particularly successful, nor ineffective.

Second difference between the fund and most of its peers, is the fact that SPYI's strategy is much less aggressive, for several reasons.

SPYI sells fewer covered calls than some of its peers, overwriting only around 90% of its portfolio. SPYI call strike prices are a bit higher than market prices, with a wider gap between these than average. SPYI's options last for/are rolled over every couple of months, versus every month for most of its peers. Each of these decisions reduces the overall impact of the fund's covered call strategy. So, potential capital gains are reduced by less than average, option premiums are lower than average, and the total returns of the fund hew more closely to that of the S&P 500 than average.

As an example of the above, a quick look at the fund's performance YTD.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, SPYI underperformed YTD, as the S&P 500 has since very strong capital gains for the same. SPYI underperformed by less than its peers, however, as its strategy is less aggressive, and so reduced capital gains by less.

As another example, a look at SPYI's performance during 2022.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, SPYI outperformed during 2022, as the fund's premiums more than made up for reduced potential capital gains (equities saw no gains regardless). SPYI outperformed by less than its peers, as its strategy is less aggressive, and so its premiums were lower.

The above pattern should repeat itself for most relevant metrics/during most relevant time periods. The impact on distribution yields themselves is, in practice, a bit lower, as many covered call ETFs retain a significant portion of their premiums.

In my opinion, SPYI's less aggressive strategy is a net benefit for the fund and its shareholders, due to its lower underperformance during bull markets. Besides the direct, quantitative benefits of this, I think there are important psychological/sentiment benefits too. It is easier to stick to a strategy after minor underperformance, than significant underperformance, and it hurts much less too. Still, I believe this to be a minor benefit, and one shared by a few other covered call ETFs. Of these, the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is closest to SPYI. I previously covered XYLG here.

Conclusion

SPYI provides investors with a strong 12.1% yield, moderately reduced potential capital gains, and average downside potential. In my opinion the fund is a buy, but not significantly stronger than most other covered call ETFs in the market.