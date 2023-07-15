SPYI: New S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Strong 12.1% Yield, Good Performance
Summary
- SPYI is a relatively new S&P 500 covered call ETFs, boasting a 12.1% yield.
- The fund's covered call strategy is a bit less aggressive than average, with fund returns hewing more closely to those of the S&P 500 than its peers.
- An overview of the fund follows.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) invests in the underlying components of the S&P 500 and sells covered calls on its holdings. Option characteristics vary, but strike prices tend to be a bit outside the money, and expiration dates a couple of months into the future. Terms a bit less aggressive than average, resulting in a somewhat more moderate, vanilla fund compared to other covered call ETFs.
As with other covered call ETFs, the fund provides investors with a strong 12.1% yield, moderately reduced potential capital gains, and average downside potential. In my opinion the fund is a buy, but not significantly stronger than most other covered call ETFs in the market.
Covered Call Strategy Overview
I'll start with a quick look at SPYI's covered call strategy.
SPYI invests in the underlying components of the S&P 500 index. This is effectively equivalent to investing in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), or any other S&P 500 index fund.
SPYI then sells covered calls on the S&P 500 index. These options are structured in such a way as to transfer potential capital gains to counterparty, at a certain date, after a cutoff/strike price. In exchange for transferring away potential capital gains, SPYI receives premiums in cash. Said premiums are then distributed to shareholders.
SPYI is an actively-managed fund, so the specific characteristics of its options vary. From what I've seen, these tend to have expiration dates a couple of months into the future, strike prices a little bit higher than strike prices, cover most (not all) of the fund's holdings and generate premiums in the high single-digits per year.
SPYI's current options are as follows:
Right now, and as per the table above, capital gains are moderately reduced when the S&P 500 reaches 4525, significantly reduced when it reaches 4570. For reference, the index currently trades at 4450 so investors could see some gains moving forward.
SPYI's covered call strategy has important implications for the fund and its shareholders. Let's have a look at these.
Covered Call Strategy - Implications
Lower Potential Capital Gains
SPYI's covered call strategy reduces the fund's potential capital gains. In my opinion, and taking into consideration current fund holdings, it would be fair and accurate to say that the fund has moderately reduced potential capital gains. As such, investors should expect below-average capital gains when the S&P 500 increases in value, as has been the case YTD.
The above is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, and one which should be particularly impactful during bull markets.
Higher Distribution Yield
SPYI's covered call strategy generates significant option premiums, as compensation for reduced potential capital gains. Said premiums are distributed to shareholders helping boost the fund's yield to 12.1%.
It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, much higher than that of most asset classes, although comparable to that of other covered call ETFs.
SPYI's strong 12.1% distribution yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and the fund's core investment thesis.
Total Returns
SPYI's distribution yield is above-average, while the fund's potential capital gains are below-average. The net impact is dependent on market conditions, especially realized capital gains.
When capital gains are low or negative, the net impact tends to be positive, due to the fund's dividends. As an example, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 in late 2022, during which the index's price decreased by 3.2%. SPYI's price decreased as well, but strong dividends meant total returns were stronger.
When capital gains are high, the net impact tends to be negative, due to the fund's lower potential capital gains. As an example, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 YTD, during which the index's price has increased by 17.4%. SPYI's price was up too, but by much less, and the fund's strong dividends were not high enough to make up for the difference.
The net long-term impact of the fund's strategy is dependent on many factors, including long-term capital gains, option prices, and sequence of returns. The net long-term effect is likely to be slightly negative, as equities mostly go up, and as these securities are generally priced accordingly (there are no free lunches). SPYI has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, as expected, but only very slightly, inconsistently so.
SPYI's strong distribution yield and outperformance during bear markets are important benefits, and might make the fund a compelling investment opportunity for some income investors and retirees. Still, the fund has many important downsides, and is definitely not an investment for everyone. Some investors might prefer higher potential capital gains, and the likelihood of (slightly) stronger total returns.
SPYI - Differences to Peers
Long time readers probably noticed that SPYI's most important characteristics, benefits, and downsides, are similar to those of most covered call funds, including the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). This is true, and is because these strategies and funds all have broadly similar characteristics. SPYI does differ from most of its peers in two key ways.
First, is the fact SPYI's covered call strategy is actively-managed, while most covered call ETFs are index funds. SPYI's options strategy is meant to increase returns, maximize upside during bull markets, and reduce investor tax burdens. Although the fund has performed reasonably well relative to its peers since inception, I'm unclear about the impact of active management on said outperformance. I've seen nothing to indicate that the strategy has been particularly successful, nor ineffective.
Second difference between the fund and most of its peers, is the fact that SPYI's strategy is much less aggressive, for several reasons.
SPYI sells fewer covered calls than some of its peers, overwriting only around 90% of its portfolio. SPYI call strike prices are a bit higher than market prices, with a wider gap between these than average. SPYI's options last for/are rolled over every couple of months, versus every month for most of its peers. Each of these decisions reduces the overall impact of the fund's covered call strategy. So, potential capital gains are reduced by less than average, option premiums are lower than average, and the total returns of the fund hew more closely to that of the S&P 500 than average.
As an example of the above, a quick look at the fund's performance YTD.
As can be seen above, SPYI underperformed YTD, as the S&P 500 has since very strong capital gains for the same. SPYI underperformed by less than its peers, however, as its strategy is less aggressive, and so reduced capital gains by less.
As another example, a look at SPYI's performance during 2022.
As can be seen above, SPYI outperformed during 2022, as the fund's premiums more than made up for reduced potential capital gains (equities saw no gains regardless). SPYI outperformed by less than its peers, as its strategy is less aggressive, and so its premiums were lower.
The above pattern should repeat itself for most relevant metrics/during most relevant time periods. The impact on distribution yields themselves is, in practice, a bit lower, as many covered call ETFs retain a significant portion of their premiums.
In my opinion, SPYI's less aggressive strategy is a net benefit for the fund and its shareholders, due to its lower underperformance during bull markets. Besides the direct, quantitative benefits of this, I think there are important psychological/sentiment benefits too. It is easier to stick to a strategy after minor underperformance, than significant underperformance, and it hurts much less too. Still, I believe this to be a minor benefit, and one shared by a few other covered call ETFs. Of these, the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is closest to SPYI. I previously covered XYLG here.
Conclusion
SPYI provides investors with a strong 12.1% yield, moderately reduced potential capital gains, and average downside potential. In my opinion the fund is a buy, but not significantly stronger than most other covered call ETFs in the market.
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)
I agree with MrFireby2023 below except that I would have it at a much smaller percentage of the portfolio, maybe 5%-10% max. Sounds like a good income vehicle without a ton of risk!