Alibaba: Caught In The U.S. And Beijing Crossfire

Jul. 16, 2023 10:00 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)1 Comment
Summary

  • Alibaba is still caught in the geopolitical crossfire between the US and China, naturally triggering the stock price's and valuation's sluggish movements thus far.
  • While market analysts have hypothesized that the Ant Group's fine may signal the end of the crackdown, we are less certain if BABA may eventually regain the international investors' confidence ahead.
  • Therefore, the stock may be more suitable for swing trades between $80s and $95s momentarily, prior to the stock's speculative recovery if the geopolitical risks are lifted.
  • Then again, anyone who continues to hold to BABA through the volatility thus far, probably has strong hands, implying their willingness to wait out the storm.
  • Assuming that BABA is able to revert to a more geopolitically neutral forward P/E valuations of 20x, we may see a nearly doubled upside potential to $189.
Holes on the windshield of the car, it was shot from a firearm. Bullet holes. Smash car windshield, broken and damaged car. The bullet made a cracked hole in the glass.

Yevhen Roshchyn/iStock via Getty Images

The BABA Investment Thesis Is Not For The Faint Hearted

We previously covered Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in March 2023, discussing the management's decision to split up Jack Ma's empire into six smaller bite-size autonomous parts. The

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

SteveX
Today, 10:46 AM
Geopolitical Risks?? The only real risk we should review is the risk from CCP control itself , syphoning investors money to further the CCP goals , using the excuse of shared prosperity.
