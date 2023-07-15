Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yext: Continued Margin Expansion Is The Key

Jul. 15, 2023 9:20 AM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)
Mountainside Research profile picture
Mountainside Research
29 Followers

Summary

  • Yext is on the cusp of GAAP profitability, and there are strong indications of commitment from management to reach this significant milestone.
  • Despite a deceleration in revenue growth, Yext has demonstrated encouraging progress in margin expansion, fueling their run to profitability.
  • Yext's product retention has recently experienced a decline, with net retention falling below 100%, contrasting with historical levels of 110% or higher.

View of 61 Ninth Avenue, a 165,000 sq2 office building in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York, USA.

Alena Kravchenko

Thesis

Based on two key factors, I recommend a buy rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT). Firstly, the company has demonstrated a positive trend of margin expansion, indicating a healthy financial outlook. Secondly, management has shown a strong commitment towards achieving profitability, which

This article was written by

Mountainside Research profile picture
Mountainside Research
29 Followers
I enjoy analyzing businesses in all industries, but particularly software and technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.