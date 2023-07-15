Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks finished mixed Friday but scored solid gains for the week, as surprisingly moderate U.S. inflation data prompted hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon stop its pattern of interest rate hikes. With June consumer prices and producer prices showing smaller than expected increases, investors are now considering whether a strong economy could push stocks higher by the end of the year. Earnings season started Friday with reports from some of the big banks, but investor expectations for this season are decidedly downbeat, with the analyst consensus forecasting a 7% year-over-year decline in S&P 500 earnings. All three stock market benchmarks rose for the week, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq each tallying their best weekly percentage gains since March, up 2.3% and 3.3% respectively, and the S&P adding 2.4% for its largest weekly gain since mid-June.The market's weekly performance was helped by gains in heavyweight growth sectors such as Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary and Technology. The lattermost sector continued to add to its blistering run this year, with a few notable developments among megacap names: Amazon's (AMZN) popular Prime Day shopping event set a sales record; Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google unit expanded its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil. Perhaps the most significant and closely watched development was around Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $69B acquisition of videogame publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI). In a major victory for the two parties, a U.S. federal judge on Thursday denied the Federal Trade Commission's request to temporarily block the megadeal and late on Friday the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request from the antitrust regulator. A UK appeals court has now set Monday for a hearing on the deal, after a report this week that Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision (ATVI) were evaluating selling some of their cloud-gaming rights in the UK.

Black gold

Black gold

American crude oil production is on track to set a record this year, keeping energy prices stable and blunting the efforts of Saudi Arabia and other oil exporters to drive them higher. While OPEC and its allies cut production this year, increased output in countries outside of the group is making up for the difference. Half of the new crude is coming from the U.S., where companies including ConocoPhillips (COP) and Devon Energy (DVN) delivered strong Q1 production amid efforts to improve efficiency. Investing Group Leader HFIR believes oil is asymmetrically positioned to the upside as "U.S. oil demand is starting to fire on all cylinders, and U.S. shale oil production is peaking."

Too big to benchmark

Too big to benchmark

They were once called the FAANGs, and then MAMAA stocks, before evolving into the Magnificent Seven. But whatever Jim Cramer wants to call it, the group's outsized influence is starting to cause some trouble for market indices. Following a tech rally fueled largely by the AI craze, Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is now upending diversification rules. Unlike a reconstitution, a a rebalancing changes the weights of an index and their stock component percentages. Nasdaq will take action if the total weightage of all stocks with individual weights above 4.5% in the index exceeds 48% (currently, the "Magnificent Seven" account for 55% of the Nasdaq 100's total weighting). SA analyst Jim Sloan explored if The Leadership Of The Magnificent Seven Makes Sense, while UFD Capital urged investors to take the long-term perspective despite AI bubble fears.

Big win

Big win

Videogame maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) closed up 10% on Tuesday after a federal court allowed Microsoft (MSFT) to move forward with its $69B acquisition. "The Federal Trade Commission has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this merger may substantially lessen competition," wrote Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley. "To the contrary, evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content." SA Investing Group Leader Chris DeMuth called the ruling balanced and reasonable. Soon after, FTC appealed the court's ruling, but Corley rejected it. The acquisition is yet to clear regulatory hurdles in the U.K., where it was blocked due to antitrust concerns. To address these concerns, Microsoft and Activision are evaluating selling some cloud-gaming rights. The deadline for a final order was extended until August 29.

Turning point?

Turning point?

Economists and analysts are clearly divided about the latest inflation report card, but markets seem to think otherwise. The Consumer Price Index rose 3% Y/Y in June, down from a 4% headline rate in May, while core inflation - which excludes volatile food and energy prices - only grew 0.2% M/M, after climbing 0.4% or more for the past six months. The data pushed the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) to their highest levels in over a year as optimism builds about a soft landing. "The roots of a further decline in inflation are well established and should support a continuation of the bull market in stocks," said Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller. On the other hand, Mott Capital said the Fed isn't likely to take much comfort in one month of better data as core goods and services are still relatively high.

Low bar

Low bar

Banks kicked off the Q2 earnings season and, for the most part, analysts set a low bar. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was the first to report, with an earnings beat and raised guidance. Its stock ended 0.6% higher on Friday. SA analyst Logan Kane called it, saying JPMorgan could emerge as the big winner from the spring bank panic. Wells Fargo (WFC) posted stronger-than-expected results, but forecast higher noninterest expense. Shares gained 3.7%, before reversing course to close 0.3% lower. Citigroup (C) fell 4.1% after its earnings missed estimates, hurt by weak investment banking and market revenue. Turning to other banks, analysts cut estimates the most for Goldman Sachs (GS) - which is expected to post its worst quarterly results in years - and Morgan Stanley (MS).