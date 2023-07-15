Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings: 3 Things To Know (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 15, 2023 9:37 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Coca-Cola is expected to report a Q2 EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $11.73 billion, representing approximately 3% growth on EPS and 4% growth on revenue.
  • Current oversold conditions has sent the stock's yield above the significant 3% mark.
  • I will be paying close attention to Q2's Free Cash Flow.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is set to announce its Q2 earnings pre-market on Wednesday, July 26. Analysts expect the beverage industry behemoth to report an EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $11.73 billion. Should Coca-Cola

Tradevestor
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

