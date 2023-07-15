Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wedgewood Partners - Apple: Rooting For Another Decline

Jul. 15, 2023 11:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary

  • The App Store ecosystem facilitated a groundbreaking $1.1 trillion in billings and sales worldwide in 2022.
  • Key to the thesis in our +18-year holding in Apple stock has been the growth and stickiness of the Company’s ecosystem.
  • AAPL's services business is set to generate over $80 billion in record revenues in 2023.
  • To date, Apple has returned a staggering $763,500,000,000 in capital to very happy Apple shareholders.
  • Apple stock closed the quarter at $194 – an all-time quarter record – and up +45% year to date.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Is There An App For That?

In January 2007 Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco. At the time of that momentous day, Jobs had not planned for

Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Comments (1)

djpajn
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (36)
I use the declines to convert Apple in IRA to Roth. Been working pretty well. Did 600 shares at about $151 so I would not mind more opportunities.
