Flex Ltd.: Nextracker IPO And Enphase Microinverter Partnership Are Positive Catalysts

Jul. 15, 2023 6:03 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)ENPH, JBL, NXT, QQQ, VOO3 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • Enphase Energy has invested $60 million to manufacture its microinverters in the US, with the finished product to be built by Flex Ltd.
  • Flex, a global leader in contract supply-chain electronic manufacturing services, saw a 16.5% year-on-year revenue growth in FY23 and a 20.4% increase in non-GAAP income EPS.
  • Flex recently completed the IPO of its solar-technology based Nextracker segment and reduced its debt by over $300 million in FY23.
  • With a forward P/E of only 11.4x, FLEX stock appears significantly undervalued relative to its demonstrated growth rate.
Enphase headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Earlier this month, President Biden visited South Carolina and announced a $60 million investment by Enphase Energy (ENPH) to manufacture the company's microverters - currently being made in China, India, and Mexico - here in America. Enphase's partner in the project is Austin, Texas, based Flex Ltd. (

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons
Comments (3)

Rhoda711
Today, 6:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Interesting about this company.
During your research did you determine who the primacy stockholder’s are in the company?
Where’s the business location of the company.
Thank you.
Damon Judd
Today, 6:25 PM
AnalystPremium
I was literally just submitting my article on FLEX for the Best AI Idea competition when I got the notification that you published this article. We came to basically the same conclusion (although I rate it a Strong Buy). I approached it from a slightly different angle, although I do agree that the NXT IPO and Enphase microinverter news are both catalysts for the stock.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 6:44 PM
AnalystPremium
@Damon Judd - as the old Starkist commercials said, "so sorry Charlie" ... usually, I am the one on the late show with article submission so I guess it was my turn to actually be first. Anyhow, looking forward to reading your article as this is my first piece on FLEX - I decided to go with Jabil instead a couple years ago and have been covering it on SA quite closely. I just wish I had bought more JBL. The two companies are very similar and, in my opinion, are both excellently positioned to grow for years to come. Thanks for reading and enjoy the rest of your weekend!
