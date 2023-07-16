Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The earnings calendar in the week ahead includes big reports from Netflix (NFLX), Bank of America (BAC) (preview), IBM (IBM) (preview), and Tesla (TSLA) (preview). Economic reports of note include the latest Empire Manufacturing readout, the June Retail Sales report, Existing Home Sales report, and another jobless claims update. Federal Reserve members will be in a blackout period ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for July 25-26. At publication time, the probability of a rate hike at the July meeting had risen to 92% based on fed funds futures trading. Looking ahead, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital said the signs inflation problems are coming to an end and rate hikes are nearly over has the Russell 2000 (IWM) stocks rallying. After a big rally in the major indexes of large cap stocks focused on the Magnificent Seven stocks, the advice doled out is that investors should have a preference for small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 17 - Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 18 - Bank of America (BAC), Novartis (NVS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Lockheed Martin (LMT). Seeking Alpha analyst Manuel Paul Dipold stated: "Lockheed Martin is likely to continue outperforming the market due to increasing defense budgets and the geopolitical situation."



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 19 - Goldman Sachs (GS), Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), IBM (IBM), U.S. Bancorp (USB), United Airlines (UAL), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Nasdaq (NDAQ).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 20 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Philip Morris International (PM), Travelers (TRV), American Airlines (AAL), Capital One (COF), and CSX (CSX). Seeking Alpha analyst JR Research said: "Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) stock is still undervalued compared to its peers."



Earnings spotlight: Friday, July 21 - American Express (AXP), Schlumberger (SLB), AutoNation (AN), and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN).

IPO and spinoff watch: The IPO pipeline includes Oddity Tech (ODD), BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTC:BGLC), Fitell Corp. (FTEL), and SRM Entertainment (SRM), all of which could price their IPOs next week.





Dividend watch: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to $0.42 from $0.37, Goldman Sachs (GS) to $2.75 from $2.50, Regions Financial (RF) to $0.22 from $0.20, Morgan Stanley (MS) to $0.85 from $0.78, and Corteva (CTVA) to $0.16 from $0.15. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.



Corporate events: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will host its 14th annual user conference at The Venetian Las Vegas. The event is expected to be heavily focused on security, with some mention of the company's abilities with generative artificial intelligence. Shares of Splunk have rallied in the past immediately after the flagship conference. On the same day, Dell Technologies (DELL) will host an "Ask the Experts" Q&A session. Leaders from Dell will discuss current technology trends and how the company is innovating across its leading capabilities, with a focus on AI/ML, multicloud, edge, and Zero Trust. On July 18-19, Microsoft (MSFT) will hold its biggest partner event of the year, with CEO Satya Nadella scheduled to give the Inspire keynote address. Key sessions will cover Microsoft Cloud and AI integration across products. See a detailed list of key events for next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



Barron's mentions: Netflix (NFLX) is viewed favorably just ahead of its earnings report, even with the Hollywood film industry facing the major acting/writing strike. The quarterly results from Netflix are expected to reflect some of the streaming giant's restructured business model, including the addition of an ad-backed subscription tier and a crackdown on password sharing. The latest breakdown on subscriber growth indicates that the consensus estimates may be too low. Netflix (NFLX) could also reveal cuts in content spending in an effort to boost its free cash flow, as well as boost buybacks. Those topics will be of high interest to the striking writers and actors.