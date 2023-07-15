Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intercontinental Exchange: One Of The Best Compounders In Finance

Jul. 15, 2023 9:36 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intercontinental Exchange is a top-tier compounder in the financial sector, leveraging its dominance in stock exchanges and expanding through M&A, making it an attractive investment.
  • ICE is optimizing its business by diversifying into new products and services, such as renewable energy and digitized mortgages while maintaining control over costs and data management.
  • Analysts expect ICE to consistently grow free cash flow, providing a potential FCF yield of 6% by 2025, which adds to a highly attractive stock price valuation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

American Stock Exchange

Pgiam

Introduction

I am a big fan of stocks that fall in the growth/value hybrid category. Companies that are profitable with a wide moat, capable of returning cash to shareholders, and able to grow consistently. These stocks are, more often than not, compounders capable of

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.27K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.52K)
Another well written piece.
Both ICE and CME have very similar financial metrics that seem expensive to me, and each has underperformed the SPY year to date.
If your thesis is correct, however, then which one is the better GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) choice for investors willing to buy either or both at current prices?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.