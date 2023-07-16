LittleBee80/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), also known as Farmer Mac, isn’t the type of stock one sees highlighted on a segment of CNBC’s Final Trades or featured on Jim Cramer’s Mad Money. As a micro-cap, the stock simply flies under the radar.

However, you can find this description of AGM on the company’s most recent 10-K.

"Farmer Mac is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose. Congress has charged Farmer Mac with the mission of providing a secondary market for a variety of loans made to borrowers in rural America."

That paragraph alone might pique the interest of some. The federal charter provides AGM with access to capital at substantially lower interest rates. As this article unfolds, you will see how that translates into a number of advantages for the firm.

Furthermore, losses by farmers are mitigated by the federal government. Once again, advantage Farmer Mac.

Understanding AGM’s Business Model

AGM provides financial solutions to the agricultural industry, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and institutions that benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools.

The company operates in four segments:

Farm & Ranch

The Farm & Ranch segment operates a secondary market for mortgage loans on agricultural real estate. A loan must be secured by a first lien on agricultural property within the U.S. with a maximum original loan-to-value (LTV) of about 70 percent.

Via Long-Term Standby Purchase Commitments (LTSPC) and/or agricultural mortgage-backed securities (AMBS), Farmer Mac offers credit enhancement alternatives to financial institutions.

Under LTSPC agreements, Farmer Mac purchases specified eligible loans for one or more undetermined future dates. The purchases are made when loans become seriously delinquent, usually at three or four months. These loans come from an identified pool that meets Farmer Mac’s standards at the time the company makes the commitment.

In return, Farmer Mac receives an annual fee, in monthly installments, based on the outstanding balance of those loans.

Farmer Mac also purchases or guarantees AgVantage securities. AgVantage securities are secured debt obligations by agricultural lenders. AgVantage securities are over-collateralized and must also be current in terms of principal and interest payments.

It is important to note that Farmer Mac has never recorded a delinquency or credit loss from AgVantage securities.

USDA Guaranteed Loan Program

A program under which Farmer Mac’s subsidiary purchases the USDA-guaranteed portion of private sector loans from originating lenders.

Collateral for USDA-guaranteed loans includes farm real estate, equipment, rural business assets and community facilities.

Once again, Farmer Mac has never recorded a credit loss under this Program.

Rural Utilities

This segment purchases rural utility loans originated by rural utility cooperatives. The company also issues AgVantage securities under the Rural Utilities program. Farmer Mac purchases or guarantees the obligations of rural utility cooperative lenders that are secured by eligible rural utility loans.

Farmer Mac has never experienced a credit loss in its Rural Utilities program.

Institutional Credit

Farmer Mac purchases or guarantees the general obligations of lenders secured by pools of the types of loans eligible for purchase under the other three lines of business.

It is important to understand that Farmer Mac is not a bank. The company does not rely on deposits as a source of funding. Since the terms governing Farmer Mac’s debt securities are contractual in nature, AGM holds the optionality of when and how to call the debt.

Unlike banks, Farmer Mac's interest margin has been remarkably stable over the past decade. Along with very conservative lending standards, Farmer Mac’s loans are highly diversified by both geography and the commodities its borrowers produce.

AGM Investor Presentation

When evaluating Farmer Mac as a prospective investment, it is important to understand that the company’s risk profile is enhanced by the federal government's support of the farming industry.

The following chart gives some insight into how a variety of federal programs work to protect farmers. This serves to substantially lower the risk associated with Farmer Mac’s loan portfolio.

Source: Agriculture Fairness Alliance

A Quick Review Of Last Quarter’s Results

AGM reported Q1 2023 results just over two months ago.

The company set all-time records for revenue, earnings, and net effective spread, as well as all-time records in the growth rates of those three metrics.

Core earnings of $38.9 million increased by 50% over the comparable quarter. The company also recorded a 7.5% growth in total outstanding business volume growth.

One avenue of growth for AGM lies in increasing investments in fiber and broadband in rural areas. Along that line, the company generated $608 million of net new business in Rural Infrastructure.

The firm also acquired nearly $100 million in telecommunication loans in the first quarter of 2023. Management stated in the earnings call that the telecommunications loans are highly accretive and serve the company’s goal of diversifying Farmer Mac’s asset portfolio.

AGM notched $1.7 billion in new business volume in the quarter, including $500 million in Rural Infrastructure AgVantage bonds, $145 million in gross corporate Agricultural Finance loan purchases (a figure roughly 135% greater than that generated in the comparable quarter), and $73 million in gross Renewable Energy loan purchases.

Core earnings of $38.9 million, or $3.56 per share, represented a 50% year-over-year growth.

Farmer Mac's $1.4 billion in core capital as of March 31, 2023, exceeded the statutory requirement by $534 million or 65%. The Tier 1 capital ratio improved to 15.7% as of March 31, 2023, from 14.9% as of year-end 2022.

AGM delivered an 8% return on equity, and an efficiency ratio of 28%.

The Strengths Of AGM

AGM has very low delinquency and charge-off rates.

AGM Investor Presentation

That results in very low credit losses.

AGM Investor Presentation

AGM’s growth runway is quite long as the firm only holds a 5.8% share of the $324 billion agriculture mortgage market.

To generate material losses across AGM’s loan portfolio, land values must decline by 54%. To put that in perspective, during the 1980s farming crisis, land values fell by 23%.

And last but far from least, at a time when a banking crisis made headlines, AGM holds capital far in excess of its regulatory requirement.

AGM Investor Presentation

Farmer Mac also has a history of robust dividend growth. With a current yield a hair above 3%, and a payout ratio of 31.3%, the firm has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 16.88%.

AGM Investor Presentation

Is Farmer Mac A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AGM is the essence of a worry-free investment.

Bankers must envy the firm’s charge-off and delinquency rates.

While management’s conservative lending practices are largely responsible for the company’s sterling record, the federal government’s support of the agriculture sector serves as an additional safeguard against loan losses.

Farmer Mac just came into my radar recently, and I bemoan the fact that I didn’t find this gem sooner. I view the current share price as being in a fair valuation range. Nonetheless, I also consider the stock to be of very high quality in respect to safety and growth prospects, as well as in terms of dividend growth.

Consequently, I rate AGM stock as a Reasonable Buy.

My personal definition of a Reasonable Buy (which is a level below a Buy) is that I am willing to dollar cost average into a company or initiate a small position.

I did the latter while conducting my investigation into the company.

FAST Graphs

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.