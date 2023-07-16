Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount: It's Finally Time To Buy The Massive Drop (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 16, 2023 8:30 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)PARAA, PARAP5 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Paramount Global's parent company, National Amusements, is negotiating with creditors over its loans due to lower cash flows and financial risks.
  • Despite a dividend cut and a weak Q2 expected in August, Paramount is expected to improve its earnings and free cash flow by 2024.
  • I assessed that significant pessimism seems to have been priced in, as dip buyers returned confidently in late May, defending against the free fall.
  • While income investors could remain sidelined for now, value investors could see a fantastic opportunity to buy more, while the market remains in a panic over PARA in the near term.
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" UK Premiere

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment

I have been waiting for an opportunity to become more constructive with Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) stock, and I think the time has arrived. The Wall Street Journal, or WSJ, reported over the weekend that "Paramount's parent company

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.06K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
Today, 9:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (25)
Thanks for this article and all your other ones. I love reading your take on so many companies as I look at completely different metrics than you. When I look at (in this case) PARA, I look at its unique value and how it’s different than Netflix (i.e., live sports), I look at its 5 year avg valuation (slightly higher EBITDA multiple rn than 5 avg), it’s intrinsic valuation (i.e., DCF) and it’s business model in respect to the macro, etc.

I feel that you are very technical when it comes to (in this case) PARA (price swings, analyst estimates, dividend, quant ratings, etc.).

You mention u want to hear from us and that’s my thoughts but I don’t have any feedback for you :).

My questions, do you also look at things I look at often? What is your definition of undervalued?

Thanks!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.53K)
I appreciate your article, but I don't follow PARA. On the heels of the SAG actors' strike in support of the writers' strike, I started becoming more familiar with WBD over the weekend as WBD also fell on Friday.
You have any insights on WBD vs. PARA? I just did a quick stock comparison using a tool available on SA, and WBD seems better to me although I have not taken a deep dive into either stock yet.

I did a similar comparison using a tool available on Schwab, and WBD got the nod there as well. You know I respect CFRA research, and it also likes WBD more than PARA.

I don't particularly like either stock that much, but a prolonged strike (expected to possibly last through year end) and continued downward pressure on profits and stock prices could make WBD a decent play. Remember that price and valuation are the yin and yang of investing, so lower prices can often present (pun intended) you with a decent trade.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:01 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.93K)
@ndardick Both are facing a secular decline in TV. However, WBD seems to be recovering better than PARA at the moment. But I think PARA could catch up from here.
s
seekinvesting
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (41)
Great to hear!
