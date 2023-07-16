Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capstone Copper: Chile's Tax Reform Undermines Valuation

Jul. 16, 2023 2:51 AM ETCapstone Copper Corp. (CS:CA), CSCCF2 Comments
Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
193 Followers

Summary

  • Capstone Copper Corp. is projected to more than double its output by 2026 and reduce production costs by over 40% through two mining projects in Chile.
  • However, new tax reforms in Chile could significantly impact the company's valuation, raising its tax rate to 46.5% starting in 2024.
  • Despite the tax hike, the company's growth path and the increasing gap between copper demand and supply make the stock worth holding onto.

National Congress of Chile during pandemic

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCPK:CSCCF) is forecasted to more than double output by 2026 as it ramps up two mining projects in Chile, and is looking to lower production costs by over 40% during

This article was written by

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
193 Followers
Research analyst and ex-management consultant focused on valuations of material, industrial, and high-tech manufacturing stocks. My core objective is to unearth intrinsically undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver attractive long-term excess returns. I also served as a sourcing director and supply chain manager at a few large and mid-sized manufacturing companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

c
canyonlight
Today, 3:49 AM
Premium
Comments (22)
46.5%??!! Sounds like Chile is a place to stay away from. I wonder how long it will be before they figure out that that's too high. Thanks for the interesting article.
Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
Today, 4:13 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (70)
@canyonlight It's insane. The world needs copper and Chile seems to be doing everything it can to keep it in the ground.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.