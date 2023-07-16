Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fission Uranium: No Doubt Cheap, But Possibly For A Reason

Jul. 16, 2023 3:43 AM ETFission Uranium Corp. (FCU:CA), FCUUF
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fission Uranium offers a very attractive valuation, but the company has quite a bit of financing risk for the Triple R deposit.
  • The projected operating cost for Triple R is among the lowest in the industry.
  • The company has relied on its at-the-market program more than I prefer at these depressed levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

uranium nitrate called uranyl, with uranium ore, radioactive material on isolated white background

RHJ

Investment Thesis

Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) is a Canadian uranium development company focused on the western part of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. The stock is listed in Canada (TSX:FCU:CA), it also has an OTC listing

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my investing group, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.  

Sign up! 

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.67K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.