Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avanos Medical: Leaning Up, Attractive Returns On Incremental Capital, Reiterate Buy

Jul. 16, 2023 4:19 AM ETAvanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) continues its focus on a leaner cost structure and repurposing of capital.
  • The struggling respiratory health business has been sold off, with the transaction due to settle in Q4 this year.
  • Despite financial headwinds, AVNS is increasing capital productivity and my number project $802.8mm and $833mm in sales in FY'23 and FY'24, respectively.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy, eyeing $40 as the next price objective.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Following a series of investment updates since my April publication on Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS), there is still the potential to unlock further risk capital in my informed view.

As a reminder, the buy thesis on AVNS is predicated

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.99K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVNS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.