Verizon: Legacy Problems

Jul. 16, 2023 10:45 AM ET
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon faces major liabilities from toxic lead cables with removal costs likely running far into the billions.
  • The telecom giant has no margin of safety with a debt balance topping $150 billion.
  • The stock is testing new yearly lows and losses could easily offset all of the 7.7% dividend yield.
Verizon Launches myPlan With Terry Crews

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The WSJ report on toxic lead cables was the last thing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) needed. The wireless company no longer has a huge margin of safety and a large liability further perpetuates the debt problems. My

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

j
jnpfl
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (558)
This past week I reluctantly sold the VZ I had owned for 12 years. The WSJ articles convinced me the company will be embroiled in legal issues and political attacks for at least the next decade. The stock is now “uninvestible”.
T
The Invisible Hand Wins
Today, 11:16 AM
Premium
Comments (382)
Nice article! Clearly this lead issue could become a real problem. At the same time VZ provides critically valuable services that people need and are willing to pay for. VZ has made huge investments in a vast nationwide network that no one can easily replicate. I would love to buy the stock once all the costs and liabilities are baked in
Milkweed profile picture
Milkweed
Today, 11:10 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.93K)
No skin in this particular game but I have to wonder how a potential issue that has been around for decades is suddenly becoming an actual issue? Lead poisoning is an issue that has been known and understood for DECADES. Is the risk from lead shielded cable just now discovered or is this maybe the result of an activist judge moving the goal post to make it an issue?

Intuitively it seems to me the only real risk would be underground cable not in a waterproof conduit. Without industry background it's hard to tell how extensive this type of cable might be but it doesn't seem like it would be very prevalent.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (11.95K)
I am hearing about this and was wondering about that 'lead' noise and have an understanding now. $VZ put FIOS in about 5yrs ago (well I should say they forced us to convert our land line to FIOS) and ran it on electric poles to our home- not the old Bell of PA poles across the street. Those are still up and some folks up the street get their FIOS thru those poles---
All these have the lead sheathing around the old copper lines- I can see them out my window. Up the street, lead sheathed lines are up AND FIOS fiber lines on the phone poles.
So double? labor costs if they have to remove those just on my 1.2mil long street when they could have had the techs remove them when the FIOS-force from copper was put.
I am very happy w my service btw. no issues there for voice/internet. They just 'free' upgraded us to 300bps, enough for the two of us.

I have avoided VZ, $T and thankfully $LUMN as well past few years when they bloated up on debt for spectrum (VZ mostly.) LUMN seemed like a Frontier or Windstream waiting to happen to me..it kind of did!

btw also- who is going to pay for all this? we are, if removal becomes a large issue as it seems to be now. They are going to have to do something as you note the margins of FCF are thinning and it will affect their Cost of Capital. Certainly already has to the stock prices. Bea
