Polestar: Strong Delivery Growth In Q2, But Risks Remain

Summary

  • Polestar reported 36% Y/Y delivery growth in Q2 2023 as the Polestar 2 model remains popular with customers.
  • The company lowered its 2023 delivery target to 60-70 thousand vehicles in May due to software issues, which is delaying the launch of the Polestar 3 electric sport utility vehicle.
  • Polestar has a low price-to-revenue ratio, compared to other EV companies, but the EV maker continues to have production risks.
Polestar Celebrates the North American Debut of Polestar 3 In Los Angeles

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) reported delivery numbers for the second-quarter recently and the electric vehicle company is seeing continually strong demand for its key EV product, the Polestar 2. Polestar said that it delivered approximately 15,800 electric vehicles in

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.05K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

I
IrfanY
Today, 6:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (24)
Thanks for the insightful article. Do you have a view on the better investment choice between Polestar and Rivian? Thanks in advance.
