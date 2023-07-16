Vershinin

Investment Thesis

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has been roughly flat since my previous coverage in April, as investors have been actively rotating into tech companies amid the AI enthusiasm and soft landing hopes. With so many companies now trading at elevated valuations, I believe Philip Morris is a rare value play with great prospects. The company continues to see encouraging momentum in the RRP (reduced-risk products) segment, and cigarette volume is also holding up better than expected. Considering the improving backdrop and compressed valuation, the company should have meaningful re-rating potential moving forward.

Data by YCharts

Improving Backdrop

Philip Morris has meaningfully underperformed the broader indexes in the past decade due to the fear around declining combustible volume, but its outlook has been improving amid the rapid transition to RRP (reduced-risk product). The revenue from RRPs has grown from $0.2 billion in 2015 to $10.2 billion last year, representing a whopping CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 75.4%. The penetration of the RRP segment has also increased from 0.7% in 2015 to 34.5% in the latest quarter. The company expects the penetration rate to reach over 50% by 2025, which is definitely achievable in my opinion.

As mentioned in the previous article, the RRP market is expanding rapidly as smokers have been actively transitioning to healthier alternatives. They are also much more popular among younger demographics. For instance, the global heated tobacco market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.6% from 2019 to 2025, while the global nicotine pouch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% from 2023 to 2030. The organic momentum from these markets alone should be a significant growth driver moving forward.

The rapidly growing revenue and penetration of RRPs also mean that the company's dependence on cigarettes will decline drastically. The narrative of "cigarette is dying" may not apply to Philip Morris soon, as RRP will soon account for the majority of its business. I believe Philip Morris should come out of this decade as a much stronger company with a refreshed business.

Philip Morris

Q2 Earnings Preview

Philip Morris is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings next week. The market currently expects the company to post an EPS of $1.48 and revenue of $8.71 billion, representing an EPS decline of 0.23% YoY (year over year) and revenue growth of 11.2% YoY. Besides the headline number, my main focus will continue to be on the fast-growing RRP segment.

IQOS and ZYN will be the key to RRP. The shipment volume for HTUs (heating tobacco units) was a bit soft in the previous quarter due to the unfavorable inventory movements of wholesalers and distributors. IQOS is by far the largest contributor to RRP, therefore it is important to see whether shipment growth can reaccelerate as the inventory issue resolves.

Emmanuel Babeau, CFO, on inventory movement

While the increasing mix of HTUs in our business, at higher net revenue per unit, continues to positively impact our performance, lower shipments in Europe this quarter due to wholesaler and distributor inventory movements limited the benefit.

ZYN's nicotine pouch should be a significant growth driver this quarter, as the product continues to benefit from Philip Morris' strong distribution network. I would like to see the ongoing increase in the overall US store count as its distribution channel continues to widen. Investors should also pay close attention to the market share growth of IQOS and ZYN. While they are currently the leading product in their respective categories, it is facing increasing competition from British American Tobacco's GLO and VELO products.

Philip Morris

Re-Rating Potential

Philip Morris is currently trading at an fwd PE ratio of 16x, which is a tricky valuation in my opinion. This is because whether it is discounted or not highly depends on how you categorize the company. If you compare it to traditional tobacco companies such as Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI), the current valuation is certainly elevated, as shown in the first chart below. The market has been reluctant to give the industry a higher valuation due to the tail risk around the combustible segment.

However, if you consider it a consumer staples company, the valuation is actually quite cheap, as shown in the second chart below. For instance, the company's current multiple represents a significant discount of 28.3% compared to the peer group's average fwd PE ratio of 22.3x. I believe Philip Morris is quickly transforming into a consumer staples company. As the company fully moves onto RRPs, it will be able to shrug off the concerns around combustibles, which should present compelling rerating potential.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

I believe Philip Morris' transition from combustible to RRP should unlock substantial value for shareholders. The progress has been excellent so far and the company is on track to reach a 40% RRP penetration this year. The transition to RRP is significant as the industry is expanding rapidly, which helps the company to accelerate its organic growth. It also allows the company slowly obsolete the unfavorable combustible segment. As the transformation continues, I believe the company's valuation should also re-rate. The current valuation gap between the company and other consumer staples companies remains huge, which should translate to ample potential upside. Therefore, I reiterate my buy rating on Philip Morris.