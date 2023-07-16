Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smartsheet: Buy The Correction, It's An Overreaction

Jul. 16, 2023 6:32 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.31K Followers

Summary

  • Smartsheet has seen a sharp correction over the past month due to concerns on slowing billings growth.
  • The company expects billings to accelerate in the back half of the year, driven by Free plan conversions and a marketing push.
  • Trading at ~5x forward revenue, Smartsheet is a great "growth at a reasonable price" investment.
  • We also shouldn't ignore the company's rich double-digit pro forma operating margins.

Business diversity - A multi ethnicity team in discussion

Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images

Markets are hot again. Investors have cheered the cooldown in inflation data, hoping that will lead to an end of the Fed's historic rate hikes. Amid lower rate expectations, the dollar has weakened and stocks have soared, particularly

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.31K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.