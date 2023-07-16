Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Synaptics Incorporated: Battling Inventory Issues But Efficiently

Jul. 16, 2023 6:45 AM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
233 Followers

Summary

  • Synaptics Incorporated has generated around 72% of its total revenues from the IoT market in 2023, with the IoT market expected to generate a 26.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2030.
  • The company has a strong portfolio of offerings, including ConnectSmart, DisplayLink, and VideoSmart, and is expanding into more smart solutions like fingerprint ID and efficient interaction solutions with devices.
  • Synaptics has a massive share buyback plan, with $977 million still available for use, there is a lot of potential value for investors to get here.

Business Logistics technology concept.

B4LLS

Investment Rundown

Facing some short-term headwinds like inventory difficulties for their largest revenue stream seems to be easing and more momentum will commence. For 2023 so far Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has generated around 72% of the total revenues

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
233 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.