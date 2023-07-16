Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tecnoglass: Shares Fully Valued As Potential Slowdown Looms

Jul. 16, 2023 7:16 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)4 Comments
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tecnoglass has delivered stunning performance with shares rising as much as 25-fold from their pandemic lows.
  • I think the bull case has fully played out in the near-term.
  • Shares still appear cheap on an earnings basis, however I expect profit margins will fall once housing demand starts to dip.
Calle 110 Av. Circunvalar en Barranquilla, cerca de La Ventana al Monumento al Mundo

Mabelin Santos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is Colombia's leading producer of windows and architectural glass. It came public via SPAC way back in 2013, long before SPACs had their boom and bust. Shares did absolutely nothing up through

Ian Bezek

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.99K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (4)

H
Hank_Moody
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (54)
No analysis of the global TAM?

In since $5
Ritter91 profile picture
Ritter91
Today, 8:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
Thank you for insightful article. Why are you so skeptical that T. cannot gain further market share in other states? There should still be significant growth potential across the entire USA, shouldn't there? Of course, T. has benefited from special effects, but overall, due to lower production costs, new automated production facilities, and significant growth potential in the USA, there should be even more long-term/sustainable upside, shouldn't there?
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 8:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.66K)
And you're going to cause others to sell prematurely again, just like you did when you collected your earnings from $5+. See you at 70 by EOY
h
harryinbethesda
Today, 7:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (54)
Thanks for the thoughtful report. And many thanks for your original reporting. I think it was a major motivation for me to buy TGLS in the single digits. Like you, I found the Hindenburg report to be digging up old dirt and I ignored it. As one of the financial sages said, “Markets can stay ‘wrong’ a lot longer than you can remain solvent.” So I’m not selling but, I’ll probably put in some stops in the 40s. Thanks again.
