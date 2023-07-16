Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Coca-Cola Company: Promising Long-Term Beverage Diversification Opportunity

Jul. 16, 2023 7:50 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)2 Comments
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
563 Followers

Summary

  • Coca-Cola, the world's second-largest beverage company, remains a strong investment option with a market cap of $260.99 billion and a history of increasing dividend payouts.
  • The company's growth opportunities include its category expansion, focus on emerging markets and  heavy investment in data analytics and supply chain optimisation.
  • Despite risks such as currency fluctuations and challenges in the carbonated soft drink market, analysts remain bullish on the stock, which has consistently met or beaten earnings and revenue expectations.
Cola with ice

karandaev

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is ranked second among the world's largest beverage companies, with a market cap of $260.99 billion. The stock is known for its consistent dividend payouts, having increased them for the past sixty years. It is also one of Berkshire Hathaway's

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
563 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
Money 29
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (5.4K)
Dividend king KO, has a high valuation, holding not adding at this time.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:10 AM
Premium
Comments (9.39K)
Thank you for your in depth article. I enjoy the dividend added some shares last week. I do wish they would ramp up the buy backs!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.