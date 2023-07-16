Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Energy Transfer Stock Is My Largest Position

Jul. 16, 2023 8:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)AMLP, EPD, ET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE, MPLX, MPLXP, PAA25 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ET has been a huge winner for me since I bought it in late 2020.
  • That said, I believe it still has quite a ways to run.
  • I share three reasons why it is my largest position.
Businessman hands pushing gambling chips

baona

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has been one of our biggest winners at High Yield Investor. We loaded up on units on December 3rd 2020 when our portfolio first launched. Since then ET units have crushed the S&P 500 (

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.23K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (25)

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Article Update Today, 8:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.53K)
Thank you for reading! What is your largest position right now?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
I
Invest5life
Today, 9:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.31K)
The amount of cheerleading for this stock is insane. 100% bullish articles? Best indication that it’s going to tank. Just like $T
f
fta1
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
So, if I have this right, ET cut their dividend in half a few years ago, still have essentially the same management in place who go them into that position, now, as the energy market improved, they have earned the right to management my largest holding. I must be missing something in all this??
I
Invest5life
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.31K)
@fta1 exactly. Debt has NOT been paid down hand over fist
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (212)
Excellent article. Thank you. ET is my second largest position. (ABR is in first). I budgeted adding more ET when payday hits at the end of the month. Would like your thoughts on the Lake Charles permit denial and the financial impact. Thanks.
S
Sparky18888
Today, 9:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (146)
Et my largest position with paa coming in second for a good portion of my portfolio . Both have great dividend coverage and both are paying down debt with paa paying it down the most of any pipeline . Both are increasing their dividend with paa setting pipeline dividend increase records !!!
crrh profile picture
crrh
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (74)
I stay approximately equally weighted in ET, EPD. And MPLX and together they are by far my largest position. I have done well writing calls on MPLX.
b
bdwg
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (58)
ET is also my largest position by far. Was adding every time it dropped into the nines and tens.
A
Allen Rothman
Today, 8:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (181)
Clear and concise piece. Agree with your three points. What are the biggest risks to your thesis? How does Lake Charles factor in? Long ET, EPD and MPLX since 2009. Also long KNTK.
Invest In Texas profile picture
Invest In Texas
Today, 8:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.01K)
No offense @Samuel Smith but it amazes me that when earnings season rolls around, the number of ET articles triples. Only a few contributors take the time to do a post earnings analysis. I know you've been writing about ET for a few years but personally I'd like articles on the ENERGY sector MLP's as a whole pre earnings. I'm only aware of one contributor that does that. Nonetheless, keep up the good work.
C
Cmacc
Today, 9:08 AM
Premium
Comments (744)
@Invest In Texas the reason is of course u know. Leading up to earnings they want to participate in the hype train. It’s a smaller version of pump and dump. We often see selling into earnings and then ….

I am a big believer in ET and EPD. The way the investment of late in fossil s is geared for export - is really interesting. ET s gulf run and EPD s connections to the SPOT terminal - yeah I wish I had more money to put in both of them.

Exxon dollar wise is my largest Share wise it’s KOSMOS. Kosmos was great from my early purchases in the high ones to the threes, but, lately it keeps repeating its current trading range - mid 5 s to low 6 s then back up to mid 8.

Like clockwork “they” show up at these lows, publishing and extolling the positives that we all know but leaving bare the negatives that have accrued since the last time.
robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Today, 8:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (636)
Good coverage. Thanks.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:29 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.53K)
@robkrow thank you and you're welcome
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:14 AM
Premium
Comments (139)
Good article and agree 100%. Long ET and about to add more. It's the third largest holding in my mid-stream basket. They won't overtake my EPD position. I believe the EPD management team is the best in the business and not as volatile as ET.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:32 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.53K)
@Mike-SC good points. EPD is definitely lower risk than ET
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (1.31K)
@Samuel Smith You don't invest in Oil pipeline MLPs for anything but lower risk
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:08 AM
Premium
Comments (10.32K)
Nicely done
Exited my sizable MMP position to start a 3000 share ET position and add a bit to my overweight EPD
Also hold sizable Mplx position as well
T
The Cardinal
Today, 8:08 AM
Premium
Comments (5.44K)
I would make it a decent part of a portfolio, but I think it is foolish to make it the largest holding. The pandemic proved that when it dropped below 5 (which is where I bought it - nyuck, nyuck, nyuck). Buying it at 13 is no walk in the park.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:29 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.53K)
@The Cardinal Note that I bought most of my position in 2020 when it was at a very low price similar to where you bought it. That said, I still think it is a buy today.
b
blacksaleem
Today, 8:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.5K)
@The Cardinal I sold ETE for over $19 including my covered call in 2016. Bought it during the WMB lawsuit. In retrospect, that rally was a short squeeze. So a little luck came into play on my exit. However, I was concerned about their unwillingness to amortize debt. So I left it alone and finally went back in last year. The key to a successful investment result for ET is long term debt amortization. This will reduce risk and interest expense. The biggest near term catalyst would be a tightening of the NGL and NG markets. There is a decent chance of this happening over the next 12 months. So I am pulling for a Cold Winter. A little luck could come my way again!!!
cold beef cake profile picture
cold beef cake
Today, 8:55 AM
Premium
Comments (354)
@The Cardinal ET is my largest but it's only 10%. I too started started in the $5s three years ago. To your point, I will not accumulate more because..... you never know what the future holds.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.47K)
Excellent summary and long ET,EPD, MPLX, ETRN. Pipelines are a strong sector for years to come with great dividends.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:29 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.53K)
@JoeMonte thank you and I agree
