This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) and Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals -2.44 -4.55 0.0605 0.4838 0.0093 17.53 39.62 0.0433 0.4497 0.0205 17.95 42.50 1.93% 9.80% Constr. Materials 37.11 50.00 0.0594 0.7871 0.0564 23.50 31.50 0.0376 0.8452 0.0352 12.22 29.26 8.76% 23.52% Packaging 0.50 15.63 0.0652 1.2273 0.0191 23.04 25.65 0.0488 1.0556 0.0370 17.89 25.01 2.68% 5.61% Mining/Metals 10.75 14.37 0.0391 1.2121 0.0335 10.81 23.96 0.0429 1.1870 0.0241 9.43 21.00 2.16% 20.75% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The mining and metals industry has improved in both valuation and in quality.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

No basic materials subsector is significantly below the baseline in value or quality. The best-ranked industry regarding both value and quality scores is construction materials. Mining/metals also look attractive. Chemicals and packaging are close to their 11-year averages in valuation. The latter is above its historical baseline in quality.

Focus on FMAT

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Materials 25/50 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%: it is a bit cheaper than VAW, which tracks the same index for 0.10%, and XLB, which tracks a large cap index for 0.10%.

The fund has 124 holdings. About 83% of asset value is in U.S. companies. The next table lists the top 10 names with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. The portfolio is quite concentrated: their aggregate weight is close to 51%.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% LIN Linde plc 15.58 15.84 42.06 27.33 1.35 APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 5.49 -0.49 30.71 26.14 2.34 SHW The Sherwin-Williams Co. 5.38 18.51 32.75 30.30 0.91 FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 4.72 -48.10 22.94 23.53 1.28 ECL Ecolab Inc. 3.95 5.08 46.77 37.65 1.12 CTVA Corteva, Inc. 3.45 -30.30 33.35 18.69 1.11 NUE Nucor Corp. 3.45 -8.74 6.54 9.92 1.22 DOW Dow Inc. 3.16 -56.40 13.22 17.92 5.29 PPG PPG Industries, Inc. 2.87 19.18 27.90 20.54 1.66 NEM Newmont Corp. 2.79 -150.32 N/A 19.55 3.56 Click to enlarge

FMAT and VAW share the same underlying index and they have almost identical performance and risk metrics since FMAT inception. As VAW is older, I will use it to assess the index on a longer period.

VAW has beaten XLB by a short margin of 43 bps in annualized return since February 2004. Their risk-adjusted performances are very close (Sharpe ratio in the next table).

Total return Annualized return Max Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VAW 443.25% 9.09% -62.17% 0.45 21.03% XLB 403.46% 8.66% -59.83% 0.43 20.28% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, FMAT is a good product for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in basic materials. It currently holds 124 stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLB has only 32 holdings in larger companies. Buy-and-hold investors may prefer FMAT because of a cheaper expense ratio, but liquidity makes XLB a better choice for tactical allocation and swing trading. Investors who are concerned by risks related to the top holding (almost 15% of assets) may prefer the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM, formerly RTM).

Dashboard List

