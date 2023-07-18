W.P. Carey Vs. VICI Properties: What Is The Best REIT To Buy Today?
Summary
- W.P. Carey and VICI Properties are two popular REITs.
- They have long track records of significant outperformance.
- What is the best REIT to buy today?
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Two of my favorite REITs of all time are W.P. Carey (WPC) and VICI Properties (VICI).
I like them so much because:
- Defensive Cash flow: They are net lease REITs that earn steady and predictable cash flow from long-term leases.
- Steady Rent Growth: Their leases are very favorable to the landlord with all property expenses covered by the tenant and annual CPI-based rent adjustments, which are today resulting in above-average rent growth prospects.
- New Investment Opportunities: They have vast pipelines of accretive investment opportunities to grow externally and supplement their internal rent growth.
- Strong balance sheets: They have strong balance sheets with relatively low debt and well-laddered debt maturities, limiting the impact of rising interest rates.
- Superior management: Finally, their management teams have long track records of very significant market outperformance, beating REIT market averages (VNQ) as well as the S&P500 (SPY).
WPC's track record:
VICI's track record:
For these reasons, I have owned both REITs for many years and have been quite satisfied with their results.
But if I had to only pick one today, which one will it be: WPC or VICI?
That’s what a member of High Yield Landlord asked me recently and here’s my answer.
I would pick WPC because of one main reason and that is its valuation. Its share price has significantly underperformed in recent months even as most other REITs, including VICI, remained more or less stable.
As a result, WPC has now become relatively inexpensive, trading at a lower valuation and materially higher dividend yield:
|W.P. Carey
|VICI Properties
|FFO Multiple
|12.8x
|14x
|Dividend Yield
|6.2%
|4.9%
To be fair, VICI has been growing faster in recent years so that's likely why the market has rewarded it with a higher valuation, but the flip side of things is that WPC’s portfolio is safer, better diversified, and enjoys faster organic growth prospects. Its leases are even stronger on average, resulting in higher expected rent hikes in the coming years:
|W.P. Carey
|VICI Properties
|Rent Growth
|4.3%
|~3%
The market appears to have largely overlooked this important advantage because WPC failed to grow in recent years.
It was busy unwinding its asset management business and this was dilutive to its FFO per share and overshadowed its organic growth prospects.
But this is now mostly behind and I expect WPC’s growth to accelerate in the coming years.
This should then serve as a catalyst for upside as the market realizes that WPC isn’t just a boring no-growth dividend stock anymore.
I think that this could lead to a rapid repricing at closer to 16x FFO, leading to 30% upside, and while you wait you also earn a high 6.2% dividend yield.
VICI is also quite compelling but I don’t think that it has quite as much upside potential at this time, and its potential catalysts also aren’t as clear to me.
For this reason, I slightly prefer WPC’s risk-to-reward at this time.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial
We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:
You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC; VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)