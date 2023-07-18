W.P. Carey Vs. VICI Properties: What Is The Best REIT To Buy Today?

blackred

Two of my favorite REITs of all time are W.P. Carey (WPC) and VICI Properties (VICI).

I like them so much because:

Defensive Cash flow: They are net lease REITs that earn steady and predictable cash flow from long-term leases.

They are net lease REITs that earn steady and predictable cash flow from Steady Rent Growth: Their leases are very favorable to the landlord with all property expenses covered by the tenant and annual CPI-based rent adjustments, which are today resulting in above-average rent growth prospects.

Their leases are very favorable to the landlord with all property expenses covered by the tenant and annual CPI-based rent adjustments, which are today resulting in above-average rent growth prospects. New Investment Opportunities: They have vast pipelines of accretive investment opportunities to grow externally and supplement their internal rent growth.

They have vast pipelines of accretive investment opportunities to grow externally and supplement their internal rent growth. Strong balance sheets: They have strong balance sheets with relatively low debt and well-laddered debt maturities, limiting the impact of rising interest rates.

They have strong balance sheets with relatively low debt and well-laddered debt maturities, limiting the impact of rising interest rates. Superior management: Finally, their management teams have long track records of very significant market outperformance, beating REIT market averages (VNQ ) as well as the S&P500 ( SPY ).

WPC's track record:

Data by YCharts

VICI's track record:

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, I have owned both REITs for many years and have been quite satisfied with their results.

But if I had to only pick one today, which one will it be: WPC or VICI?

That’s what a member of High Yield Landlord asked me recently and here’s my answer.

I would pick WPC because of one main reason and that is its valuation. Its share price has significantly underperformed in recent months even as most other REITs, including VICI, remained more or less stable.

Data by YCharts

As a result, WPC has now become relatively inexpensive, trading at a lower valuation and materially higher dividend yield:

W.P. Carey VICI Properties FFO Multiple 12.8x 14x Dividend Yield 6.2% 4.9% Click to enlarge

To be fair, VICI has been growing faster in recent years so that's likely why the market has rewarded it with a higher valuation, but the flip side of things is that WPC’s portfolio is safer, better diversified, and enjoys faster organic growth prospects. Its leases are even stronger on average, resulting in higher expected rent hikes in the coming years:

W.P. Carey VICI Properties Rent Growth 4.3% ~3% Click to enlarge

W.P Carey

The market appears to have largely overlooked this important advantage because WPC failed to grow in recent years.

It was busy unwinding its asset management business and this was dilutive to its FFO per share and overshadowed its organic growth prospects.

But this is now mostly behind and I expect WPC’s growth to accelerate in the coming years.

This should then serve as a catalyst for upside as the market realizes that WPC isn’t just a boring no-growth dividend stock anymore.

I think that this could lead to a rapid repricing at closer to 16x FFO, leading to 30% upside, and while you wait you also earn a high 6.2% dividend yield.

VICI is also quite compelling but I don’t think that it has quite as much upside potential at this time, and its potential catalysts also aren’t as clear to me.

For this reason, I slightly prefer WPC’s risk-to-reward at this time.